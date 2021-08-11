Campbell County Public Schools to require masks for start of school year

All Campbell County Public Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while inside division facilities beginning Thursday, according to an announcement from the division.

The Wednesday announcement comes less than two weeks after the division released its original COVID-19 mitigation plan for the upcoming school year, which said mask-wearing would be optional.

"We realize that masking is unpopular and hope to rescind this order as soon as conditions improve, and it is legally possible," the announcement said.

On Monday, the Campbell County School Board said it was seeking legal guidance following updated guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This change follows recent CDC guidance that recommends masks be worn by all individuals in K-12 educational settings.

Lynchburg City Schools, Bedford County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools started their fall semesters this week, all requiring masks be worn inside their facilities.

Students return to the classroom Tuesday, Aug. 17.

— Jamey Cross

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.