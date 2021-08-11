 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campbell County Public Schools to require masks for start of school year
breaking top story

Campbell County Public Schools to require masks for start of school year

All Campbell County Public Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while inside division facilities beginning Thursday, according to an announcement from the division. 

The Wednesday announcement comes less than two weeks after the division released its original COVID-19 mitigation plan for the upcoming school year, which said mask-wearing would be optional. 

"We realize that masking is unpopular and hope to rescind this order as soon as conditions improve, and it is legally possible," the announcement said. 

On Monday, the Campbell County School Board said it was seeking legal guidance following updated guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This change follows recent CDC guidance that recommends masks be worn by all individuals in K-12 educational settings. 

Lynchburg City Schools, Bedford County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools started their fall semesters this week, all requiring masks be worn inside their facilities. 

Students return to the classroom Tuesday, Aug. 17. 

— Jamey Cross

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden seeks ways to tackle rising gas prices

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert