Campbell County rolls out electric school buses

Parents and students of the Campbell County public school system will soon see two new buses driving around the county, but unlike the rest, these new buses will be completely electric.

"I know it is April Fools'," Tim Hoden, the Director of Operation for Campbell County Schools said Friday, "but it is no April Fools' joke that Campbell County will be rolling out two electric buses."

Leaders from the Campbell County school system, as well as representatives from American Electric Power and the bus dealer, Sonny Merryman, were in attendance at Leesville Road Elementary School for a rollout of what the county said are the first two electric school buses in the Lynchburg region.

"We're excited about it," Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said. "We're excited to be the first in the region to have these buses on the road. We're looking forward to the savings and hopefully adding to our fleet and having a good blend of this in years to come."

The electric buses, named Jouley, were purchased by the school system with the help of a $480,000 grant from American Electric Power, which allowed Campbell County Schools to purchase the buses at the price of a traditional bus.

Locally, Amherst and Bedford counties have also received money from this grant program, which was part of a settlement agreement between American Electric Power and the Environmental Protection Agency over Clean Air Act violations. Amherst County is scheduled to get two electric buses this year, while Bedford County is scheduled to get one.

The new buses can be charged in roughly eight hours, according to Hoden, and the range is about 130 miles. Hoden said the 135-bus fleet uses, on average, 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel per month and the buses get roughly 8 miles to the gallon. He also said the county will be doing a cost-benefit analysis to see exactly how much it will be able to save on diesel and other costs in the program.

AEP spokesman Larry Jackson said during Friday's event, "We are so proud to partner with Campbell County Schools and with Sonny Merryman to provide this new technology here in Central Virginia."

The electric buses, according to Floyd Merryman, executive director of Sonny Merryman, are the work of his father, who used to always answer the question of what he did for a living with "I turn yellow to green."

"And with this transformational project, we are now turning yellow to green," Merryman said.

The buses, according to a spokesperson for Sonny Merryman, produce no emissions. Additionally, by replacing one traditional school bus with a Jouley bus, it will eliminate 14 tons of greenhouse gases annually, the equivalent of filling 500,000 party balloons.

The project has county leaders and students alike excited.

Hunter Robertson, a fourth-grade student at Leesville Road Elementary, said, "I will now ride in an electric bus which I think is awesome.

"I am glad I get to ride in an electric bus because it helps the planet. I love animals, especially my dog, Teddy, and electric buses will not create as much pollution, which will protect the lives of many animals and people."

Students from the school had the first opportunity to ride around the block in one of the buses after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Hoden, the two buses rolled out on Friday, electric buses 52 and 53 in the program, will serve the Brookville area specifically. He also said the school system is hoping there will be several more to add to the fleet in the coming years, as they have already applied for another grant to bring in more electric buses.

"I'm excited," Hoden said, "for the future of this endeavor and for the fact that this will provide zero emissions while saving the county money in the operations of the buses, as I anticipate this will be the first of many in our fleet."

"Their diesel engine has been the power of choice for school buses for more than 50 years, but the times are changing," Floyd Merryman said. "These electric school buses are, without a doubt, the future of pupil transportation."

