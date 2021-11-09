Campbell County School Board approves calendar change, employee retention stipend

Following several area school divisions, Campbell County Public Schools is making an extra effort to support teachers and staff this school year.
At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County School Board unanimously approved an additional teacher workday Dec. 6.
This step is similar to efforts made in Bedford County and Lynchburg City schools to alleviate the stress on teachers who often are using their planning periods to remediate students or cover other classes and duties due to staff absences.
Division Superintendent Robert Johnson said staff could bring a recommendation at a future meeting for more teacher workdays but only recommended one for now.
In another unanimous vote Monday, the board approved stipends to be paid out to full- and part-time employees in December.
Johnson said the division was approved to use dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to provide $1,000 to full-time staff and $500 to part-time staff in December.
Johnson said he hoped this effort would help with employee retention.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13.