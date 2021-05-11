Campbell County School Board approves calendar change for current school year

At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County School Board approved modifying the division's adopted calendar for the 2020-21 school year — moving the last day of school for all students to June 2.

The board originally adopted a calendar that had elementary school students ending the school year on June 7 and secondary school students ending on June 11.

Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said Monday the division budgeted extra days in preparation for potential school closures due to inclement weather. Since they weren't needed, he said, the division is able to end the school year earlier than expected.

The division's four high school graduations will follow the last day of school on June 3 and June 4. Johnson said the move also will allow the division to fit a three-week summer school session in before the July 4 break and a second three-week session after the holiday.

More information on summer school opportunities is forthcoming.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.