Campbell County School Board approves December bonus for employees

RUSTBURG — Campbell County Public Schools employees will receive bonuses this payday, just in time for the holidays.
At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County School Board unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Robert Johnson to pay a $1,000 bonus to all full-time contracted employees and a $500 bonus for all part-time contracted employees of the division. The bonuses are set to be paid this Friday, Dec. 18.
In March, the school board approved a budget that included a 3% salary increase for employees. That increase was removed in May when the board revisited the budget in the wake of revenue losses and uncertainties regarding the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Monday's meeting, Johnson said he and the division's chief financial officer, Michelle McClanahan, reviewed the division's current financial situation and revenue data and are confident that the division can afford these bonuses.
"I'm happy to announce that we believe we can provide a bonus to all of our employees," Johnson said.
Johnson said the division is expecting some revenue loss due to a slight fall in average daily membership, but with some undesignated funds set aside in the 2020-21 budget and the division's stimulus and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, he believes the division is financially able to offset that loss.
Board member Scott Miller said he was glad the division was able to make this move for its employees.
"That's great news," board chairman Mark Epperson said.
Johnson said Monday the division already is planning for the upcoming 2021-22 budget season. Johnson said he received a budget calendar from the county that will cause the division to speed up its budget process compared to past years.
While the school board typically only meets once a month, the board has previously scheduled a second meeting during the month of March to discuss and adopt a budget. This year, that will happen in February so the division can present an approved budget to the county and the Campbell County Board of Supervisors before it is set to adopt a budget in April.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A public hearing for the 2021-22 budget will be held at that meeting.
On Jan. 19, the school board is set to meet with the board of supervisors to discuss budget objectives, Johnson said.
