Campbell County School Board approves December bonus for employees

RUSTBURG — Campbell County Public Schools employees will receive bonuses this payday, just in time for the holidays.

At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County School Board unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Robert Johnson to pay a $1,000 bonus to all full-time contracted employees and a $500 bonus for all part-time contracted employees of the division. The bonuses are set to be paid this Friday, Dec. 18.

In March, the school board approved a budget that included a 3% salary increase for employees. That increase was removed in May when the board revisited the budget in the wake of revenue losses and uncertainties regarding the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Monday's meeting, Johnson said he and the division's chief financial officer, Michelle McClanahan, reviewed the division's current financial situation and revenue data and are confident that the division can afford these bonuses.

"I'm happy to announce that we believe we can provide a bonus to all of our employees," Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}