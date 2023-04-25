The end of the 2022-23 school calendar and a "consideration of employment" for the county's next superintendent were key topics of discussion for the Campbell County School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening.

The board voted unanimously to change the division's last day of the school year to Wednesday, May 31 instead of Friday, June 2.

Following the decision to change the end of the academic calendar, the board discussed its superintendent position.

Superintendent Robert Johnson announced his retirement to the board and the public during a Feb. 27 meeting, which goes into effect June 30.

The group proposed a resolution Monday night to extend an offer to current Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Clayton Stanley as the new superintendent, replacing Johnson after his retirement.

“Our consensus was, we wanted to find a person who would have the immediate support and respect of the community, parents, teachers and staff,” said Mark Epperson, board chairman.

The chairman added if a “clear and compelling choice” was not available within the staff, the board would’ve begun an outside search.

When Johnson announced his retirement, Epperson explained “most of us felt that if there was an outstanding individual within the school system, we should consider that possibility first.”

Individually, the board began open discussions with parents, teachers and staff to receive any suggestions regarding the division’s next superintendent and one name that "kept coming to the forefront" was Stanley, Epperson explained.

The board then, individually, began informally meeting with Stanley to obtain a “personal assessment” and then they met and interviewed him on April 3.

“The consensus was that an offer should be extended to Dr. Stanley,” Epperson said.

The board voted, unanimously, to extend Stanley the offer and conversations will begin over the coming weeks regarding a contract.