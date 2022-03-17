Campbell County School Board OKs budget request with 5% raise for teaching staff

The Campbell County School Board unanimously voted to approve a budget that totals nearly $110.6 million and includes a 5% raise for instructional staff in fiscal year 2023.

The budget, now in the hands of the board of supervisors, is a roughly 22% increase over last year's budget of $90.3 million. According to Superintendent Robert Johnson, a big reason for the $20 million increase is $15 million in "carryover funds from stimulus that's inflating the budget."

According to Johnson, this stimulus money left over from federal COVID-19 relief packages could stay in the budget through fiscal year 2024.

The school system is seeking level funding from the county, which is $28.3 million, according to Johnson's presentation. However, the superintendent said "to keep things sustainable, next year we would probably need some additional funds from the county."

Past budgets show the school system has received the same amount every year since fiscal year 2020.

According to the presentation, the school system is expected to get roughly $66.3 million in state funding, but that number could change as the General Assembly finalizes the numbers on the state budget.

Campbell County schools also will receive about $15.6 million in funding from the federal government and an additional $337,250 in local funding, according to Johnson.

The additional local funding comes from things like non-residential tuition, gas reimbursements, equipment sales and miscellaneous refunds.

During a meeting last month, the superintendent had the opportunity to lay out some of the highlights of the budget, which proposes pay raises for much of the staff.

The biggest proposal from Johnson, a 5% raise for all instructional positions, will cost roughly $3.2 million. According to his presentation, there will be a $1.8 million compensation supplement from the commonwealth.

Johnson said while the school system strives to have the highest salary in the region for teachers, that's not really possible because there's "a couple that have a really high salary and we're not going to touch those."

He said Campbell County is aiming to be in the top two or three among Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox and Bedford.

On top of the 5% raise, Johnson said school officials would take $750,000 in additional funds and put it into the teacher pay scale to help give raises beyond a typical cost of living wage.

The school system also will be raising the minimum wage for its employees, bringing that up to $13 per hour, according to Johnson. This increase will cost the county approximately $350,000.

Bus drivers in Campbell County also could see an increase in their starting salary, according to the presentation. If adopted, the budget allows the bus driver starting salary in Campbell County to be raised to $15.59 per hour.

This increase, according to the presentation, is about a $120,000 expenditure for the school system.

In his budget, Johnson proposes adding several new full-time employee positions, most aimed at bolstering the instructional staff in the county.

He has proposed a total of 23 new positions, most of which are full time. They include a new English as a Second Language teacher, a preschool teacher, three new special education teachers and three new secondary teachers. The county also is looking to add some maintenance positions, as well as some aid and assistant positions.

While the budget request was adopted by the board members, Johnson said it was "a little unnerving" working on a budget with so many uncertainties surrounding it.

He mentioned the General Assembly's state budget negotiations, which potentially could require the county to make changes to its budget before it's officially adopted.

But Johnson said he feels confident with the work school officials have put in to get this budget together.

"As I talk to folks in Richmond ... I get the feeling that a lot of this will work itself out. They may move the deck chairs a little bit, but the overall final number will be pretty close. But who knows what may happen in the next few weeks."

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will review the request as it moves closer to April 5, when supervisors will vote to adopt their own fiscal year 2023 budget.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.