Campbell County School Board reviews resolution to 'condemn' CRT

Campbell County School Board members were given the first opportunity Tuesday night to read through a new resolution that would condemn "inherently divisive concepts" such as critical race theory from being taught in Campbell County Schools.

During the board's February meeting, Rustburg school board representative David Phillips brought forth an item to the floor directing staff and Superintendent Robert Johnson to draft a resolution that would "condemn the use of inherently divisive concepts," which includes critical race theory, in Campbell County Schools.

The board, to an audience full of applause, unanimously voted to approve staff to draft the resolution.

Johnson returned to Tuesday's school board meeting at the Campbell County Technical Center with that drafted resolution, but this time, members of the community had their opportunity to speak on it.

Reginald Herndon, president of the Campbell County branch of the NAACP, spoke against the resolution during the meeting's public comment section and had a question for the school board and Johnson: "What do you hope to accomplish?"

"It is the consensus of our executive committee that the school board passing a resolution against 'inherently divisive concepts in schools, including critical race theory,' is not in the best interest of our children of color," Herndon said.

Herndon asked on behalf of the NAACP branch's executive committee that the board not go forward in voting for the resolution.

Albert Randolph, who also came out to speak in opposition of the resolution, said in his opinion, as a former educator in the school system, the "standards of learning have never been divisive, or taught critical race theory.

"It would be my desire that the board have a group that can address some of these issues so that we are all represented as we move forward," Randolph said.

Not all speakers at the meeting felt the same way.

Doug Barringer, a resident of Campbell County, said he is in favor of expanding the resolution beyond the current scope of banning CRT.

"We should expand this to any curriculum that teaches contrary to the founding principles of our nation and the standards of our community," Barringer said.

"We should basically consider any education that teaches any form of prejudicial or discriminatory doctrine. We should also specify that any materials that are divisive will not be included in classroom discussion."

Another speaker at the meeting, Christel Coman, said "while I am pleased with the resolution drafted tonight, I am disheartened in knowing that the fight for this began in August 2021, and not until an Executive Order did we see the courage to craft this.

"It's not enough. It should not just be a resolution, but it should be enacted as a school policy and in no way be misunderstood by any employee, thus having complete legal standing in any due process occurrence."

Since last June, Campbell County School officials have said CRT has not been taught in their school system.

"Campbell County Schools does not teach, nor do we plan to adopt, any critical race curriculum," then-Chairman Phillips said during a meeting.

The resolution reads, "Therefore, be it resolved, that Campbell County Public Schools will not teach Critical Race Theory. Nor will CCPS implement the use of divisive materials to supplement board-approved curriculum materials, including the use of the 1619 Project."

The 1619 Project is "an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative," according to the 1619 Project website.

It goes on to say that, in accordance with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order One, "no concepts in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 will be taught" in Campbell County Schools.

Johnson's intent was for the board to vote on the resolution during Tuesday's meeting, but staff was unable to get it on the meeting's first agenda in time, pushing it to come up again during the board's April 12 meeting.

