Campbell County School Board votes to ban 'inherently divisive concepts' in schools

The Campbell County School Board voted Monday to ban "inherently divisive concepts" from being taught in its school system.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, states Campbell County schools will "not teach Critical Race Theory. Nor will CCPS implement the use of divisive materials to supplement board-approved curriculum materials, including the use of the 1619 Project."

The resolution first came to the floor last month when Rustburg representative David Phillips brought forth an item requesting staff to draft a resolution that "condemn the use of inherently divisive concepts in Campbell County Schools.

The motion was passed Monday with no questions or discussion from the school board members before voting, but community members did not hesitate to make their opinions known during public comment before the vote.

Reginald Herndon, president of the Campbell County NAACP, told the board, "as elected representatives, resolutions you adopt are viewed as the opinion of the people you represent.

"People of color are not the majority, but our interest deserves equal consideration, along with everyone else's, when this board is considering any action."

Herndon added, "What is divisive is in the eye of the beholder."

"Long ago, it was divisive for little Black children to go to school with little white children, drink from the same water fountain, or swim in the same pool."

Another speaker during the public comment section presented a different view.

"Although [the resolution] is a good start, there is much needed to clarify the implementation of such an initiative," said Jackie Mendez, a Campbell County resident.

Mendez later said, "Learning is no longer encouraged ... kids are indoctrinated with the latest trends of political ideology. It's mental programming."

The resolution is in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order One, which he passed on his first day in office and which ended the use of "inherently divisive concepts" in Virginia public schools.

Even before the resolution was brought forth, Campbell County Superintendent Robert Johnson said critical race theory was not being taught in the school system.

Critical race theory, commonly called CRT, is an academic concept that examines how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism.

The 1619 Project is led by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones with writers from The New York Times Magazine. Debuting in 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, it aims to examine U.S. history by centering slavery and the contributions of Black Americans. Hannah-Jones spoke at the University of Lynchburg last month.

