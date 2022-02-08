Campbell County School Board votes to draft resolution 'condemning' critical race theory

To a room full of applause, Campbell County School Board members unanimously voted Monday night to direct the school system's staff to draft a resolution that would ban critical race theory (CRT) in Campbell County Schools.

School board member David Phillips brought the item to the floor, directing staff to draft the resolution "condemning the use of inherently divisive concepts including Critical Race Theory" following feedback the board has received from meetings and constituents.

CRT is an academic concept that examines how policies and the law perpetuate systemic racism. In his first day in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order banning the teaching of CRT in Virginia schools.

The Campbell County School Board noted at its July meeting that CRT was not being taught in schools at the time.

In recent months, the school board has held its meetings in Rustburg High School's auditorium to make room for larger crowd sizes. Monday's meeting was the board's first one back at the Campbell County Technical Center since last summer.

However, similar to the meetings at Rustburg High School, the public comment section was filled with speakers weighing in on CRT in Campbell County schools.

Phyllis Floyd, a speaker during the public comment section, called the curriculum "trash" and also said that it will "affect our grandchildren. It will affect everybody."

Jackie Mendez, a Campbell County resident who spoke during public comment said, "Our children are being introduced to words such as 'race' and 'advocate.' I think this is outrageous. I wasn't learning those words in third grade, and I was in public schools."

The board will officially discuss and vote on the resolution at its next meeting, which is scheduled for March 14.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.