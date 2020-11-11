Campbell County schools adjust some operations for the second half of the fall semester

About 600 Campbell County Public Schools students returned to classrooms for the first time this school year as the second nine-week period began last week.
Amy Hunley, director of personnel in the division, updated the Campbell County School Board at its Monday night meeting of adjustments the division made as it transitioned to the second nine weeks of the semester, which began Nov. 4.
Hunley said the division allowed families to choose to transition from the Campbell County Online Learning Academy to hybrid instruction — or vice versa — after the first nine weeks of the semester. About 600 students started hybrid learning and about 80 transitioned out of the classroom to the online academy, Hunley said.
Because of this shift, Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in the division, said a few teachers were moved from the online academy back to their home schools, but he said the number of students to each teacher has remained relatively the same. Stanley said 2,295 of the division’s more than 7,500 students are receiving online-only instruction through the online academy.
The division did not collect data on why families chose to move their students to or from online learning, Hunley said, though Superintendent Robert Johnson said he thinks it was mostly secondary students who switched to online only and they likely felt they could continue learning online without the few in-person days each week.
Hunley said parents likely started their students in the online academy because they were unsure how the division would handle in-person learning amid the pandemic.
“I think now they want their kids in school, just like we do,” Hunley said. “We want kids back in the buildings.”
As of Wednesday, the division has announced 36 positive cases of COVID-19.
Campbell County School Board member Scott Miller said Monday he was glad to see more students taking advantage of the in-person learning option.
Hunley said the division’s current hybrid enrollment has allowed all but one elementary school to increase the number of days students in upper grades are receiving in-person instruction — from two to three days per week to four. Because of the number of students at Tomahawk Elementary School, students in grades pre-K through two are receiving in-person instruction four days a week while students in grades three through five are still receiving two days of in-person instruction in order to maintain social distancing.
Stanley said the division will not be allowing further changes to instructional models, so it can ensure stability in transportation routes, personnel assignments and scheduling.
Lynchburg City Schools began the school year in a remote-only instructional model in August and allowed families to choose hybrid instruction beginning in October.
According to Amy Pugh, deputy superintendent for Lynchburg City Schools, about 57% of its approximately 8,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades have chosen to participate in its hybrid instructional model, receiving both in-person and remote instruction.
The division currently is asking its families to fill out a form on the division’s website if they want to change their child’s learning model for the second semester, which begins Jan. 19, 2021.
Bedford County Public Schools asked parents to commit to remote or hybrid learning for the entire first semester and were given the opportunity to change that for the upcoming second semester. Currently, 2,552 of the division’s approximately 9,000 students are enrolled in Bedford Connects, the division’s online-only option.
Dana Norman, director of academics for Amherst County Public Schools, said the division allowed families to switch back and forth between the remote-only option, Amherst Remote Academy, and hybrid instruction until Oct. 1. About 1,525 of the division’s around 3,900 students are in the remote program, Norman said.
Norman said families can switch their student’s learning model for next semester if they choose.
Nelson County Public Schools is operating under a remote-only instructional model through the first semester of the year.
The next Campbell County School Board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
