Campbell County schools adjust some operations for the second half of the fall semester

About 600 Campbell County Public Schools students returned to classrooms for the first time this school year as the second nine-week period began last week.

Amy Hunley, director of personnel in the division, updated the Campbell County School Board at its Monday night meeting of adjustments the division made as it transitioned to the second nine weeks of the semester, which began Nov. 4.

Hunley said the division allowed families to choose to transition from the Campbell County Online Learning Academy to hybrid instruction — or vice versa — after the first nine weeks of the semester. About 600 students started hybrid learning and about 80 transitioned out of the classroom to the online academy, Hunley said.

Because of this shift, Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in the division, said a few teachers were moved from the online academy back to their home schools, but he said the number of students to each teacher has remained relatively the same. Stanley said 2,295 of the division’s more than 7,500 students are receiving online-only instruction through the online academy.