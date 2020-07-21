Campbell County to reopen school buildings, bring students back in September

Campbell County public schools will reopen in September with all students receiving some in-person instruction, and the school system will offer a 100% remote learning option for students unable to return or uncomfortable with returning to school buildings.
Campbell County Public Schools administrators presented the division's reopening plan to the school board at its Monday meeting. Following discussion and some changes, the plan was approved unanimously.
"This is very fluid, it's changing almost daily," division Superintendent Robert Johnson said. "It's most likely going to change again prior to us starting school."
Elementary students in the division will return to schools Sept. 1, while middle and high schools will reopen Sept. 8.
According to the reopening plan, elementary students in the division will attend school all day four days a week. Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said the goal is to have elementary students in school buildings five days a week as soon as possible.
Many of the division's middle and high school students will be split into groups and attend in-person school two days a week and learn virtually on the remaining days. Because of its enrollment and building capacity, William Campbell Combined School can offer in-person instruction for students in grades six through 11 four days a week.
The division proposed the school year start Sept. 1 for all students — nine school days later than its original planned start date of Aug. 19 — in order to give teachers and administrators extra time to plan.
Board member R. Leon Brandt Jr. suggested moving the start date for middle and high schoolers to Sept. 8 to allow ample time for teachers to prepare virtual resources for their students. In a split 4-3 vote, the board approved the change.
Stanley said students in kindergarten through second grades will receive iPads and older students will receive laptops for remote learning. While planning its 2020-21 budget, the division made plans to increase its number of devices to achieve a 1 to 1 ratio of devices to students, but Johnson said the pandemic and increased need for devices sped up the process.
Board member Barbara Rypkema expressed concern for the division’s teachers and staff members who may be exposed to symptomatic students daily.
“We have problems with parents sending students [to school] that have had the stomach flu,” Rypkema said. “So I have a very large concern for our staff that they’re being exposed based on parents who are perhaps not prioritizing the health of our teachers as much as we do.”
Stanley said parents and the community will have to “band together” in order to make this educational plan work, as one person’s actions could directly affect several other people.
The division plans to implement social distancing on buses, but will require passengers to wear masks so they can transport more students on each bus. If a student or staff member were to test positive for COVID-19, administrators said the school that person was attending would close for two to five days for disinfecting and contact tracing.
Johnson said the next step will be for division principals and administrators to begin working to implement and execute the approved plan in each school. The division plans to send a survey to its parents in order to gauge the division’s need for transportation and the 100% virtual option.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
