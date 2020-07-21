Campbell County to reopen school buildings, bring students back in September

The division proposed the school year start Sept. 1 for all students — nine school days later than its original planned start date of Aug. 19 — in order to give teachers and administrators extra time to plan.

Board member R. Leon Brandt Jr. suggested moving the start date for middle and high schoolers to Sept. 8 to allow ample time for teachers to prepare virtual resources for their students. In a split 4-3 vote, the board approved the change.

Stanley said students in kindergarten through second grades will receive iPads and older students will receive laptops for remote learning. While planning its 2020-21 budget, the division made plans to increase its number of devices to achieve a 1 to 1 ratio of devices to students, but Johnson said the pandemic and increased need for devices sped up the process.

Board member Barbara Rypkema expressed concern for the division’s teachers and staff members who may be exposed to symptomatic students daily.

“We have problems with parents sending students [to school] that have had the stomach flu,” Rypkema said. “So I have a very large concern for our staff that they’re being exposed based on parents who are perhaps not prioritizing the health of our teachers as much as we do.”