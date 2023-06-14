For Robert Johnson, Monday evening marked his last regular school board meeting as the superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools.

Johnson announced his retirement in late February, after 14 years of service as superintendent and 27 years working in the division.

In an interview with The News & Advance, Johnson said retirement hasn’t hit him yet.

“I don’t think it will until July, when I don’t have to come to Rustburg,” he said.

The board honored Johnson during the meeting with a plaque “of gratitude”.

Board chairman Mark Epperson gave some remarks on Johnson’s tenure: “On behalf of the entire school board, we’d like to thank you for the compassion, guidance and leadership you have provided Campbell County Public Schools over the past 34 years. Campbell County public education is far better today as a result of your commitment to education, to the kids in Campbell County and to the community as a whole.”

I think we all can agree, you have been a perfect fit as our superintendent of Campbell County Public Schools,” Epperson said.

Board member Scott Miller said during Johnson’s tenure, no matter the issue, the students always came first.

“At the end of the day, regardless of anything else, your team was committed to what’s best for the kids,” Miller said.

Johnson’s retirement goes into effect on June 30, and the board has named Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Clayton Stanley to take on the new role.

Johnson said he’s “really proud” of the staff and all of the work they’ve done, and the opportunities they’ve been able to provide.

“I think that’s a big takeaway. A lot of good people, a lot of great staff, dedicated people that work every single day to improve the lives of the students and provide them opportunities to be successful,” he said.

In addition to honoring Johnson, the board acknowledged the class of 2023, as well as the valedictorians and salutatorians at the area high schools:

Hailey-Ann Woodruff, valedictorian, Altavista Combined School

Graham Dalton, salutatorian, Altavista Combined School

Ariel Wang, valedictorian, Brookville High School

Cecelia Kincaid, salutatorian, Brookville High School

Matthew Wright, valedictorian, Rustburg High School

Mason Reynolds, salutatorian, Rustburg High School

Ethan Kerr, valedictorian, William Campbell Combined School

Isaiah Lowrey, salutatorian, William Campbell Combined School

The division had 518 graduates, and as a class the group earned more than $5 million in scholarships that will be awarded over four years, according to Amy Hale, director of secondary education in the division.

About 40% of seniors will be attending a four-year college or university, about 7% pursuing a trade or technical school degree, about 17% going to community colleges, about 30% joining the workforce, about 3% to military and about 4% taking a gap year, according to Hale.

“We are very proud of the work this class has done,” she added.