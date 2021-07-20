Campbell school officials say CRT not taught, and policies won't change regarding transgender students

The model policies specifically mandate that school divisions should allow the usage of the name and gender pronouns a student identifies with, as well as allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms that corresponded with their gender identity, “without any substantiating evidence.”

"The Campbell County School system has not adopted the specific model policies drafted by the Virginia Department of Education for treatment of transgender students," Phillips said.

Jessica Overstreet, nurse aide instructor at the Campbell County Technical Center and parent to three children in the school division, expressed her concerns as a parent at Monday's meeting.

"I'm here to tell you that these transgender policies by VDOE, they're not right," Overstreet said. "They're not fair to any student, and they're not safe, and they're not acceptable."

Many of the nearly a dozen citizens who spoke to the board at the meeting expressed similar concerns that the model policies, if adopted, would put the safety of students in the county at risk.

"Rest assured that the safety of the kids is our highest priority," board member Scott Miller said.