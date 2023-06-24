Campbell County Public Schools will welcome a new superintendent to the division in the coming week.

Clayton Stanley, currently assistant superintendent for instruction of Campbell County Public Schools, kicks off his tenure July 1.

Current Superintendent Robert Johnson announced his retirement to the board and the public during a Feb. 27 meeting, marking his last day June 30.

In an April 24 meeting, the board proposed a resolution to extend an offer to Stanley.

During the meeting, board Chairman Mark Epperson said “most of us felt that if there was an outstanding individual within the school system, we should consider that possibility first.”

He added that the board began formally meeting with Stanley and interviewed him April 3, and came to a consensus that an offer should be extended.

After the board’s meeting on June 12, Johnson told The News & Advance that Stanley is as “solid a guy there is.”

“I think it'd be as smooth a transition as it can be and I expect him to continue to do great things,” he said.

In an interview with The News & Advance, Stanley said he’s grateful to the board for being their selection, describing the appointment as “truly an honor.”

“As a lifelong resident of Campbell County, as a graduate of Rustburg High School and somebody that's been in the division for close to 30 years, I really want our kids in this county to receive the best education possible and set them up for a lifetime of success,” he said.

Stanley has been with the division for 28 years and in education for 32 years — starting as a teacher at Rustburg High School and transitioning to assistant principal at William Campbell Combined School; before becoming principal at Altavista Combined School and then principal at Rustburg High School, all prior to joining central office.

When looking at goals for the division, Stanley said the first thing is examining safety and security which is something the division does every year.

He said ensuring that school administration is doing everything to be proactive and as prepared as possible for emergency situations is “always going to be No. 1.”

The next key point is making sure all of the area schools remain fully accredited, which he said attendance plays a big part in.

Stanley said no matter which division you talk to, attendance is an issue for everyone.

“We need help from everybody to make sure our kids are coming to school every day,” he said.

Other goals include: making sure teachers are teaching the right material aligned in state standard; making sure students are being put on a career path and preparing them for “life after high school;” making sure good teachers are being hired and preparing them for success in the classroom; mental health of students and faculty and making sure that students are in a good place to learn, and they’re ready to learn when they enter the classroom; and capital improvements such as Brookville High School renovations and finishing the Rustburg Middle School project.

“I think just taking on the new role of being the superintendent and leading the school division in that capacity is something that I'm very excited about,” he added.

Stanley said he’s excited about working with the school board who he said are “student centered” and focused on the education of students; also working with the parents in the community, the administrators and teachers.

Seeing the support from those entities, he said, “swayed my decision more than anything else.”

The new superintendent said administration is going to stay “focused on the basics,” such as literacy, math and getting students “out the door and prepared for future success.”

He said it’s all a team effort, and he looks forward to it.

“I don't know that I would do this job, anywhere else but Campbell County,” he said.