Campbell supervisors delay Rustburg Middle School contract approval

RUSTBURG — The new Rustburg Middle School project will see a delay after Campbell supervisors tabled the final contract approval on Tuesday night.
The longer the delay lasts, the further the school will move from its intended opening at the beginning of the 2022 school year.
Blair Construction, the Gretna-based firm selected to spearhead the new middle school project, unveiled its proposed middle school plan to Campbell County supervisors and school board members in September.
On Tuesday night, supervisors raised concerns that the proposed design plans would not allow for the necessary growth of the student population.
The comprehensive agreement with Blair, which supervisors met to discuss on Tuesday — and ultimately tabled — is the last "big step" the board has to take for the project to kick off, according to Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy.
Current plans call for a 136,500-square-foot structure with the capacity to hold 750 students and a price tag of about $41.3 million. The plans are designed with future expansion in mind, with an auxiliary gym, wider halls and other utilities designed to make expansion easier. In order to increase capacity to hold 900 students, the division would require additional classroom construction in the future.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said he wants to see the school built from the start with a capacity for 900 students. This expanded build would add $1.3 million to the total project price tag and about 5,000 square feet to the final structure.
"I think we need to prepare for the future for this project, and not just for right now," Hardie said. "I want to get this right for our community beyond my lifetime. I’m not going to see when this changes again."
He said with several developments coming to county hotspots like English Tavern Road, and growth along major corridors like Timberlake Road, it was important to provide room to grow. Rustburg Middle School encompasses Rustburg, Concord and Yellow Branch.
Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg, who along with Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley sits on the joint committee of supervisors and school board members leading the project, pushed back against Hardie's desire to expand the school's design plans. Hogg served on the school board for 10 years before her election to the board of supervisors.
Currently, Rustburg Middle School serves about 619 students, and student population has remained largely consistent for the last several years, according to County Administrator Frank Rogers.
According to the Virginia Department of Education fall enrollment numbers, enrollment has ranged between 609 students and 639 students for the last five years.
“I don’t want to delay the project. We have worked too hard to get where we are," Hogg said.
The Rustburg Middle School project, in a number of iterations, has been a priority of the board since an initial study of the county’s public school facilities was conducted in 2009.
She stressed that the additional $1.3 million would have to come from somewhere, potentially pulling funds from other county capital improvement projects in the future.
Hogg questioned the necessity of the expansion and how the school board would weigh in on the alterations to the proposed plans.
Shockley voiced similar concerns about continuing to delay a project and a start date that have long been in the works.
At a minimum, the tabled discussion will cause a two-week delay. But if supervisors ultimately decide to pursue the larger design, another 30 days will be added to the project on top of however many weeks it takes the school board and county supervisors to deliberate on the plans.
Other supervisors agreed with Hardie, and said with a project of this magnitude, it's important to get it 100% right the first time — worth delaying the project for a few weeks.
Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore said it was worth spending the additional $1.3 million, rather than what is likely to be an even steeper cost later. He said the expansion would be "setting Rustburg and this region up to grow."
Ultimately, supervisors unanimously voted to table the discussion until their Oct. 20 work session, when they will again vote on any project amendments and consider finalizing a contract with Blair Construction. In the meantime, Rogers will present the question of expansion to the school board at its Oct. 12 meeting and bring its consensus to the board work session.
“It’s a $44 million decision," said Hardie. "You don’t get these every day.”
School Board member Scott Miller, who represents the Brookneal district, was at the meeting on Tuesday. He spoke briefly to the board and said though he is comfortable with the two-week delay, he would be adverse to pushing the decision back any further.
He said the board will discuss the matter "at length" at its Monday meeting, and offer a recommendation to the supervisors.
Regardless of the school board's feedback, the final decision on expansion lies with the board of supervisors as the contract with Blair Construction is between it and the firm.
Although the question of expansion dominated the Tuesday night meeting, the impending demolition of the entire school building is still at the forefront of some Campbell County residents' minds.
Blair’s proposal includes the full demolition of the current middle school, a requirement of the request for proposals issued by Campbell County.
The demolition of the original 1919 structure, once the county's high school, has triggered push back from some school alumni, and a petition of more than 1,000 signatures to save the old Rustburg school building.
On Tuesday, organizers of the group opposing the demolition sent a letter to the board of supervisors again voicing their discontent, and asking supervisors to not finalize the contract.
At the same meeting, Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline asked if the eventual signature of the contract with Blair Construction would seal the fate of the current building once and for all.
Tweedy said that once the contract is finalized, any changes to the project would require a change order and would likely mean a significant impact to the cost and timeline of the project. which owns the property and the buildings, and at its most recent meeting, the board indicated it would like to move ahead with the project as planned — demolition and all.
Barring significant impacts to the timeline, demolition is scheduled for June 2022.
“I just want to know if the option is available," said Cline. "Eighteen to 22 months is a long time from now, a lot of things can change, things can shift."
