Campbell supervisors delay Rustburg Middle School contract approval

She stressed that the additional $1.3 million would have to come from somewhere, potentially pulling funds from other county capital improvement projects in the future.

Hogg questioned the necessity of the expansion and how the school board would weigh in on the alterations to the proposed plans.

Shockley voiced similar concerns about continuing to delay a project and a start date that have long been in the works.

At a minimum, the tabled discussion will cause a two-week delay. But if supervisors ultimately decide to pursue the larger design, another 30 days will be added to the project on top of however many weeks it takes the school board and county supervisors to deliberate on the plans.

Other supervisors agreed with Hardie, and said with a project of this magnitude, it's important to get it 100% right the first time — worth delaying the project for a few weeks.

Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore said it was worth spending the additional $1.3 million, rather than what is likely to be an even steeper cost later. He said the expansion would be "setting Rustburg and this region up to grow."