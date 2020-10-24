Central Virginia Community College enrollment drops by 11%

Enrollment at Central Virginia Community College dropped 11% this year — but leaders, who anticipated a drop as large as 25%, are hopeful.

According to early enrollment estimates released last week by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, CVCC isn't alone. Enrollment at community colleges in the state is down nearly 10% across all public two-year institutions.

Before students returned for fall classes, Christopher Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement at CVCC, said leaders at the college were looking at an enrollment drop of more than 20% in July — from 2,506 students in the fall of 2019 to 1,999 as of July 29 of this year.

As of Oct. 4, full-time enrollment was down only 11%, with 3,331 students enrolled compared to 3,746 from the same time in 2019.

"We feel like we're going to continue to climb in our enrollment," Bryant said. "We hope that's not being too optimistic, but we believe that we are here and ready and flexible and available for our students."

In a virtual "Coffee with Dr. Capps" event Thursday, CVCC President John Capps discussed the enrollment drop and state of the college amid the coronavirus pandemic with staff, students and alumni.