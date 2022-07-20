 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Virginia Community College unveils new logo

New Logo

Central Virginia Community College announces a new logo.

 Provided photo courtesy of Central Virginia Community College

Central Virginia Community College on Wednesday unveiled a new logo and website, at www.centralvirginia.edu.

For 56 years, the college has been known to Lynchburg and the surrounding counties by its signature blue and gold colors, which will not change.

“This rebranding initiative will aid in the recognition of our identity as a leader in higher education and workforce development,” CVCC President John Capps said in a news release.

The college said it wants to elevate its campus with a website and branding that better reflect a modern institution with a diverse student population, providing a variety of academic options.

“Our number one commitment is to the success of our students and business partners, which will strengthen economic vitality and quality of life in the communities we serve,” Capps said.

