In just his second day on the job, Virginia Community Colleges Chancellor David Doré visited Central Virginia Community College to have a meet-and-greet with students and faculty.

In early January, the State Board for Community Colleges announced Doré will serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System and in an effort to help with the transition, a team was put into place.

The chancellor is scheduled to visit all 23 community colleges with CVCC being his first visit on the tour.

“It’s really important for me to talk to people who are actually working directly with students,” Doré said. “It’s also important for me to talk directly with students, to hear from them about what we’re doing really well and what we can do better.”

On Tuesday, the chancellor met with two focus groups of faculty and staff, a group of students and ended his visit with a panel of 23 people — including CVCC staff, faculty, some members from local businesses such as Southern Air as well as Campbell County Schools Assistant Superintendent Clayton Stanley and Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards.

Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president of professional and career studies, started the panel with a presentation about the college’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) academy.

The CTE academy started in 2021 with the support of a $400,000 grant from the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board. Local businesses such as the nuclear-services firm Framatome, the HVAC firm Southern Air and Central Health are partners with the academy.

Ferguson explained in his presentation that in spring 2021 there were 83 dual enrollment students and 767 adult students overall in CTE. In spring 2022, those numbers grew to 128 dual enrollment students and 1,042 adult students.

CVCC President John Capps added the superintendents deserve the credit behind the academy, because “they realized years ago, it just doesn’t make sense to replicate five different programs and five school divisions.”

“They came to us and suggested [to] pool our resources and collaborate instead of compete, and the result of that is the CTE Academy,” Capps said to the panel.

LCS Superintendent Edwards said the academy matters.

“We want to break generational poverty, make sure that our kids have a sustainable life, no matter what path that they choose,” Edwards said.

Ferguson went on to describe the overall idea of the lab schools.

The department of education announced its approval of a $200,000 grant March 13 to support the planning of the lab school, which is anticipated to open in fall 2024.

Ferguson said students will be on campus five days per week, with project-based learning, as well as industry and businesses working with them on projects.

Currently with the CTE Academy, students leave CVCC in the afternoon, return to their home school and take their high school required courses such as English. The lab schools will give students an opportunity to stay the entire school day, as a “one-stop shop,” Ferguson explained.

Edwards said the middle school level has “the kids we need to really hone in on.”

“Our investment is ... let’s start early and get our kids armed for a sustainable life. We are just really sickened by the number of people in our community who live paycheck to paycheck or not even, and we feel like education is the way to do something about that,” Edwards said to the Panel.

A key topic the group discussed was Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to have high school students graduate with a credential.

Doré asked the group if that’s possible.

Sam Coleman, chief academic officer for Lynchburg City Schools, believes it is.

He said building a set of pathways for students to develop interest in career opportunities and technical education while they are young is the key.

“One of the ways that we achieve that is by embedding experiential learning opportunities with Career and Technical Education moments while students are young,” Coleman said.

Capps said the pieces that are essential for this to work include funding, which is one reason why CVCC decided to apply for the planning grant to begin lab schools.

Bif Johnson, president and CEO of Hurt & Proffitt, ended the discussion by asking how do they, as a group, get families to see that a person doesn’t have to go to a four-year school to get a $45,000-per-year job.

“We’ve got to give hope where there is no hope, because that’s what’s going to fill these jobs, that’s what’s going to fill these classrooms … is to get them to understand that there is an opportunity,” Johnson said.

Doré said he has a lot of takeaways from the panel discussion, but the major one is the amount of collaboration between K-12 systems and employers.

He said both CTE Academy and the developing lab school at CVCC, are the types of models needed in Virginia community colleges moving ahead.

“That really is essential for Virginia community colleges as we move forward, certainly this year and the years ahead,” Doré said.