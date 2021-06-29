City Council appoints one new member, reappoints two to school board

Belle Evans, whose term as a District 1 representative ends Wednesday, originally indicated she would be willing to serve on the school board for a second term, but later withdrew her name from consideration. The school board recognized Evans at its June 15 meeting, thanking her for her service.

In an interview with council for the position on June 23, Trost, a graduate of the University of Virginia, said he feels he will be able to advocate, compromise and collaborate on the school board.

Trost said he wants to advocate for students and the community as a member of the school board, as well as help foster self-respect in students.

“Self-respecting, confident young people make better decisions, and better decisions lead to better opportunities as they get older and older,” he said.

Trost said he wants to work to identify and address achievement gaps in Lynchburg City Schools by working with the community to put necessary infrastructure in place to help students achieve from a young age. Trost cited programs such as the Jubilee Family Development Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg as examples of ways the community can help encourage growth among students.