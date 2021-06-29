City Council appoints one new member, reappoints two to school board

In a special-called meeting, Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday reappointed two current members and added a new face to the Lynchburg City School Board.
Randall Trost, Sharon Carter and Atul Gupta were appointed to serve on the Lynchburg City School Board for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Trost and Gupta were appointed by unanimous vote, while Carter was appointed following a 5-2 vote with Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi and Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson opposing.
"I think that we did the right thing for the school system, for the children and we feel really confident that we'll be able to move forward with a good school board again," Mayor MaryJane Dolan said.
Over the past several weeks, council received applications for the three seats, released the names of the applicants, held two public hearings regarding the applicants, released the names of those applicants chosen to be interviewed and held closed-session interviews with the candidates. On Monday, council made the recordings of those interviews available to the public, by request, before appointments were made.
Trost, an attorney and engineer, was appointed to the school board to fill a District 1 seat, which represents Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools, and Linkhorne Middle School. Trost was one of seven applicants for the District 1 seat.
Belle Evans, whose term as a District 1 representative ends Wednesday, originally indicated she would be willing to serve on the school board for a second term, but later withdrew her name from consideration. The school board recognized Evans at its June 15 meeting, thanking her for her service.
In an interview with council for the position on June 23, Trost, a graduate of the University of Virginia, said he feels he will be able to advocate, compromise and collaborate on the school board.
Trost said he wants to advocate for students and the community as a member of the school board, as well as help foster self-respect in students.
“Self-respecting, confident young people make better decisions, and better decisions lead to better opportunities as they get older and older,” he said.
Trost said he wants to work to identify and address achievement gaps in Lynchburg City Schools by working with the community to put necessary infrastructure in place to help students achieve from a young age. Trost cited programs such as the Jubilee Family Development Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg as examples of ways the community can help encourage growth among students.
“I don’t think the school system can do it all by their selves, but I think with the community involvement — and we have planted some of those seeds and those seeds need to continue to be watered and supported — you can get there,” Trost said.
Carter was reappointed to her District 2 seat on the school board. District 2 includes Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools for innovation and Perrymont, R.S. Payne and Sandusky elementary schools; Sandusky Middle School; Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; and E.C. Glass High School. Carter was one of four applicants for the District 2 seat.
Carter has served two three-year terms on the school board already and, during her interview with council on June 22, said she feels seniority will help her as a third-time board member. Carter said she recognizes the needs of the school division as its teachers, students, staff and administrators work to recover and navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to school board policy, school board members are limited to three terms. During her final term on the school board, Carter said she wants to see the school board better use data regarding student achievement to determine what opportunities and supports to put in place, and how.
Whether they choose career and technical education or college readiness, Carter wants to see all students supported regardless of their chosen path.
“I think every student should be on a track somewhere to be doing something,” she said.
Gupta was reappointed to fill his District 3 seat on the school board for his second term. District 3 includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools, Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School. Gupta was one of six applicants for the District 3 seat.
During his June 23 interview with council, Gupta said he is proud of what the division has accomplished during his time on the board, particularly raising pay for transportation staff to a living wage and hiring LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards.
Gupta said he will continue to advocate for fiscal prudence during his next term as the division, city and state recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Gupta said it has been an honor to serve on the school board and he will continue advocating for the Lynchburg community.
“Speaking the truth and caring for who you serve is the most important thing,” he said.
Dolan said the three appointments are subject to background checks.
Prior to entering a closed session to continue deliberations regarding appointments, Faraldi and Helgeson urged their fellow council members to conduct the discussion in open session, as a way to be more transparent. Other members of council expressed opposition to changing the traditional appointment process this late in the process.
No members of council commented on the appointees publicly following the hour-long closed-session discussion.
In 2022, the seats of District 1 representative Susan Morrison, District 2 representative Gary Harvey and District 3 representative Michael Nilles are up for appointment.