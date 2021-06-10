City Council releases names of candidates to be interviewed for school board

Lynchburg City Council on Thursday released the names of the eight candidates it will interview for three seats on the school board that will be vacant on June 30.

According to a news release from the city, council opted to release the names of those being interviewed "in an effort to be more transparent."

For the District 1 seat, council will interview four of seven applicants: James Hoover, Randall Trost, Clifton Reed and Rebecca Nelson.

District 1 represents Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools, and Linkhorne Middle School.

Current District 1 School Board Member Belle Evans originally indicated to council that she would be willing to serve again, but Mayor MaryJane Dolan said Tuesday that Evans had requested to have her name removed from consideration.

For the District 2 seat, council will interview two of five applicants: Gregory Berry and current District 2 School Board Member Sharon Carter.

District 2 includes Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools for innovation and Perrymont, R.S. Payne and Sandusky elementary schools; Sandusky Middle School; Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; and E.C. Glass High School.