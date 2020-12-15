City schools extend remote-only plan through Jan. 8

Lynchburg City Schools students and staff will continue with remote-only instruction and learning following winter break.

The Lynchburg City School Board voted at its Tuesday night work session 7-2 in favor of using a remote-only model when students and staff return following the winter break for the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8.

School board members Michael Nilles and Atul Gupta voted against the motion, advocating for a hybrid return on Jan. 4.

This decision comes one day after the board held an emergency meeting Monday and decided to revert to remote learning from hybrid learning in the week leading up to winter break, which begins on Monday, Dec. 21, due to staffing and transportation concerns.

Board members expressed that a week of remote learning following the break will allow staff more time to determine how holiday gatherings may have impacted COVID-19 cases in their schools and facilities, and ultimately their ability to provide transportation and supervision to students.

