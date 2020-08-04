Coleman: Lynchburg school board to consider 100% remote option

The Lynchburg City School Board will consider adopting a 100% remote learning option for the upcoming school year at tonight’s board meeting, according to board chairman James Coleman.

During a virtual Town & Gown meeting on Tuesday, Coleman and Robert Brennan, vice chairman of the school board, met with members of the Lynchburg City Council and the presidents of area colleges and universities to discuss the reopening of Lynchburg’s educational institutions.

Coleman said the board is going to continue its discussion of the division’s reopening plan and determine a start date for in-person learning at tonight’s meeting.

“We’re moving in the direction of being 100% remote until we can ensure that in-person learning can be done in a safe manner,” Coleman said. “The will of the board will be determined tonight.”

At a July 28 special called meeting, the board approved the division’s original reopening plan, which included pre-K through fifth-grade students resuming learning on Aug. 24 with two days a week of in-person learning and remote learning for the remaining days. In that plan, the division’s older students would begin on Aug. 24 with remote learning and transition to two days of in-person learning in September.