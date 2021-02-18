Committee asks school board to support special education this budget season

"On behalf of the members of the LCS SEAC committee, special education staff and students and parents, we ask that the board consider students with disabilities as they make future budget decisions that impact education in Lynchburg City Schools," Stephens said.

At its past several meetings, the school board has been reviewing the projected budget needs for the 2021-22 fiscal year with division administrators. These discussions are meant to serve as guidance for division administrators as they shape the budget and determine funding needs and final requests.

At its Jan. 26 meeting, the board supported making the 11-month early childhood special education lead a 12-month position to continue providing services at Hutcherson Early Learning Center through the summer. The board also supported adding a stipend for special education coordinators at each school.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board further supported special education funding by approving the addition of two school psychologists. According to budget documents, these psychologists will aid the division in its efforts to test, evaluate and manage student cases within the special education department.