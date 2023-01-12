Community feedback sessions set as Lynchburg seeks new E.C. Glass principal

As Lynchburg City Schools searches for a new principal at E.C. Glass High School, the division announced Thursday it would hold two community sessions to garner feedback from the public.

E.C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher announced in December she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

In a news release, LCS said, "We believe it is important to engage with our community as we proceed in finding the next E.C. Glass Principal. This leader will guide E.C. Glass into its next chapters, expand on the school’s long-standing Tradition of Excellence, and drive a culture of opportunity and success for all students."

The two in-person public engagement sessions will be in the Marie Waller Lecture Hall at E.C. Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Ave.

The first meeting is set for noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, specifically for E.C. Glass parents and families of rising ninth graders. An RSVP form can be found at lcsedu.net.

LCS will hold another meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 for any members of the E.C. Glass or Lynchburg community. A separate RSVP form for this meeting can be found on the division's website.

School community and members of the public also can submit feedback via an E.C. Glass principal profile survey through Jan. 20, according to LCS.

Upon completion of the candidate profile, LCS will actively recruit for the position beginning at the end of January and plans to make a hiring decision in the spring, the division said.