Confronting 'the unknown': Amherst officials optimistic about reopening school in challenging climate

Kiston McPhatter, a teacher at Amelon Elementary School, also wrote the board and said she feels face-to-face learning is the best option and is understanding of those who are going the virtual route. “The fact that there is a choice makes me proud,” she said, adding she is excited to get to work and her love for teaching surpasses her fears.

Lauren Kershner, a counselor at Central Elementary School, said she is extremely concerned with students reentering the buildings and feels they can’t learn if they aren’t safe. “... Even with all the preparation and all these precautions, people are still becoming infected,” Kershner said of the virus. “It doesn’t want to be contained. It’s a virus. The only reason it exists is to replicate ... although the plans to ensure everyone’s safety are stellar, we know that it is not possible to guarantee that we will not be able to contain all the cases that arise.”

Cases in Amherst have steadily climbed since July, going from fewer than three dozen when the month started to 313 as of Sept. 3, but Arnold said the trend had slowed some. “In Amherst, our cases are the lowest they’ve been in about six weeks,” he told the board on Aug. 27.