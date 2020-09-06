Confronting 'the unknown': Amherst officials optimistic about reopening school in challenging climate

AMHERST -- After a six-month wait and extensive planning, Amherst County Public Schools’ return to the classroom is set for Wednesday in the new era of social distancing, face mask requirements, staggered schedules and a lengthy list of other mitigation steps to protect against COVID-19.
The Amherst Remote Academy, a distance learning program, is at about 1,600 students, or 38% of the overall student body, Amherst County Public Schools’ Superintendent Rob Arnold recently told the county’s school board. The remainder of students will be in school with some undergoing a blend of in-person and remote learning on alternate days.
“Right now I feel like our greatest enemy is the unknown,” Arnold told the board. “People don’t know what to expect.”
Arnold said Louisa County Public Schools recently returned to school and Amherst County’s plan to get students back into school is much in line with Louisa’s.
“I believe in our plan,” Arnold said. “I believe we have the right people implementing it.”
Several Amherst residents spoke in support of the schools’ return plan during a public comments portion of the board’s Aug. 27 meeting.
Kate McPhatter, of Monroe, said she is proud of the plan and feels comfortable sending her two daughters back into school after a frustrating season at home with spotty WiFi service because of the pandemic.
“I totally failed as their teacher,” McPhatter said. “There is no substitute for in-person instruction ... we have amazing teachers in this county and our children need as much access to them as possible.”
McPhatter thanked the board for not giving up on working to send students back to school and attempting to resume normalcy with many safety protocols in place.
“... Let’s trust the plan. We will never know how it will work if we don’t try,” she said. “Our world already has cultivated this culture of fear. Let’s not add to that. I trust the plan. Let’s stick to the plan and show the rest of Virginia how it’s done, once again.”
Jennifer Berry, a mother of three children and a nurse at Lynchburg General Hospital, asked the board to stay the course in reopening school, the only safe environment for some children. She said she feels Amherst County’s 0.85% infection rate for the coronavirus as of Aug. 27 is “reasonably safe.”
“The 0.85% infection rate in Amherst County simply does not justify keeping our schools closed,” Berry said.
Mike McPhatter, of Madison Heights, wrote a statement Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon read during the meeting encouraging the return and helping get students back on track during difficult times. “The achievement gap we are so desperately trying to close will widen,” absent a return to in-person learning, he wrote.
Kiston McPhatter, a teacher at Amelon Elementary School, also wrote the board and said she feels face-to-face learning is the best option and is understanding of those who are going the virtual route. “The fact that there is a choice makes me proud,” she said, adding she is excited to get to work and her love for teaching surpasses her fears.
Lauren Kershner, a counselor at Central Elementary School, said she is extremely concerned with students reentering the buildings and feels they can’t learn if they aren’t safe. “... Even with all the preparation and all these precautions, people are still becoming infected,” Kershner said of the virus. “It doesn’t want to be contained. It’s a virus. The only reason it exists is to replicate ... although the plans to ensure everyone’s safety are stellar, we know that it is not possible to guarantee that we will not be able to contain all the cases that arise.”
Cases in Amherst have steadily climbed since July, going from fewer than three dozen when the month started to 313 as of Sept. 3, but Arnold said the trend had slowed some. “In Amherst, our cases are the lowest they’ve been in about six weeks,” he told the board on Aug. 27.
Arnold said much of the staff has been reassigned to the Amherst Remote Academy, which is now the division’s largest school with two principals. The academy has 22 elementary teachers, 20 secondary teachers, 34 teachers who also have a block open for in-person learning, a few instructional aides and 16 special education teachers.
The school system also is adding 20 days of emergency paid sick leave to any who qualify if they are exposed to COVID-19 on the job at no fault of their own, according to officials. Board member John Grieser said the sick leave measure will help alleviate fears and anxieties among educators.
“Pressure cookers are for food, not teachers,” Grieser said.
The division also is set to absorb a loss of $76,500 in state funding because of state budgets, a figure Arnold said is manageable, and major strides are being undertaken to bridge large gaps in internet service across the county.
“It’s a positive step forward,” Arnold said of ongoing broadband expansion efforts.
Board member Ginger Burg said the division has addressed every possible scenario in restarting school and she is pleased reopening is moving ahead.
“I was a nervous wreck thinking it wasn’t going to happen,” Burg said. “I am just so excited to get the kids back into school.”
Board member Amanda Wright said the school system has the best interests of children at heart and is taking all the steps to keep them safe.
“Wanting kids in school does not mean we don’t care about the staff,” Wright said, noting concerns among educators, adding: “I know these children need these resources and we’ve done all we can.”
Liggon said the students are “precious cargo” and school officials are doing everything possible to keep them safe.
“We’re going to give it the best shot we can,” Liggon said of reopening. “That’s all we can do.”
