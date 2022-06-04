'Continuing a family legacy': Randolph grad, grandmother graduate 70 years apart

In 1952, Helen Harvey graduated from Randolph Macon Woman’s College, now Randolph College.

Seventy years later, she saw her grandson, Keith Harvey, graduate at the same school May 29.

“I cannot imagine anything being any more wonderful for a 90-year old to be there on my own reunion year and to see him graduate,” said Helen, who was a teacher, guidance director, vice principal and supervisor of instruction in Lynchburg City Schools, and also served as director of the Virginia School of Fine Arts.

Keith said it's hard for him to describe how that moment made him feel.

“I feel as if I’m continuing a family legacy, attending Randolph College,” Keith said.

Keith received his bachelor's degree in museum and heritage studies. As a kid, he said his grandmother used to take him to Appomattox Courthouse National Historic Park and tell him family stories. Keith said his grandmother is the reason he has a love for history.

“I can remember as a young kid sitting on the floor in the living room, and she’d be sitting in her chair above me and she would tell me stories about her mother and father and her grandparents,” Keith said.

Helen Harvey was the youngest of 11 children. As a child, her grandmother took care of her while her parents worked for the Craddock-Terry Shoe Company. She had to move with her parents closer to town, due to the scarcity of gas during World War II, but the family did not give up their farm, which was established in 1918. She attended Robert E. Lee Junior High School in Lynchburg.

Helen said only wealthy people attended college; others just went to business school if they wanted a higher level of education. Her older siblings were a big reason why she attended college.

“They had come home and realized... Helen needs to go to college. ‘Well, OK,’” Helen said jokingly.

Her siblings had a range of occupations, such as being a teacher, working for the FBI during the war, working for the War Production Board and attending business school. Helen said they helped financially to put her through college.

“It used to be a big joke about my sister who lives, still in the family home down here, 96 now. She used to say she had to eat ketchup sandwiches at the end of the month to help pay my tuition,” Helen said, laughing.

Helen chose Randolph-Macon Woman's College because of her high school teacher. Her teacher saw something in her writing early and wanted her to study with a teacher there to refine her skills.

“She really polished my skills; she worked me to death,” Helen said.

Helen majored in education with a minor in sociology. She said when she left Randolph-Macon, she knew that she was going to teach and start a family.

Professionally, Helen wore a lot of hats along the way. She was hired in Campbell County after college. She started working with a homebound student, and this began a career that spanned for nearly 37 years. She spent a lot of time helping students and schools in Lynchburg, Altavista and Rustburg.

Education was something she instilled in her four sons. Doug Harvey — Helen's eldest son, Keith's uncle and a former director of the Lynchburg Museum System — said he got the “history bug” at an early age.

Doug remembered the road trips he took with his mom and dad and said his father would stop at almost every historic marker.

By going on those trips and hearing all of the family history he was privy to growing up, Doug went on to study history and English at both Radford and Washington and Lee Colleges.

“All the way through, mom and dad were totally supportive,” Doug said.

Family was an instrumental piece to Helen's education, career and her entire journey. She values her family greatly.

“This family has always been one that helped each other all the way down the line,” she said.

