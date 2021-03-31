Councilors differ on Lynchburg schools' budget request

CARES Act funds and other grants are not guaranteed past the 2022 fiscal year, Edwards said.

Helgeson also criticized the schools for not opening fully for in-person learning during the current school year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LCS offered remote learning for any student who chose it, as well as bringing hybrid students back to school buildings for two days a week of in-person learning beginning in October. The division plans to increase in-person learning for some students to four days a week in the coming weeks. The division said it is planning to offer in-person learning five days a week for all students in the fall.

"You all have been between a rock and a hard place, and rather in an impossible position," Vice Mayor Beau Wright said. "You all have been trying to meet everybody's needs and balance those needs within what's feasible given the pandemic and, sort of, the operational environment. That is an incredibly difficult position to be in, so I want to offer deep thanks to the work that this team at the city schools has done."

Wright, a third-generation LCS graduate, said while he has some issues with the proposed budget, he wouldn't consider voting in favor of cutting school funding this year.