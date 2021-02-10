COVID-19 cases at Lynchburg-area colleges fall for second week

Another 65 Liberty commuter students have been instructed to quarantine at their off-campus homes, up from the 52 commuter students asked to quarantine last week. At least 36 employees have also been asked to quarantine, down from the 63 employees told to quarantine last week.

Since Jan. 18, 104 students and 50 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.

At the University of Lynchburg, there are 10 active cases among its students and three active cases among its faculty and staff members. Last week, there were six student cases and five employee cases. A total of 26 students, 13 of whom live on campus, are in quarantine.

Randolph College, which began classes last week, reported just one active student case and three active employee cases. There was just one positive student case on campus last week, according to the college.

Central Virginia Community College, meanwhile, has reported one active COVID-19 case among its staffers in the past two weeks. At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are two active student cases and three people are in quarantine.