 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases at University of Lynchburg increase by 30 in a week, classes to remain online

COVID-19 cases at University of Lynchburg increase by 30 in a week, classes to remain online

Only $5 for 5 months
University of Lynchburg

The new University of Lynchburg sign, unveiled on Monday, July 2, 2018.

 The News & Advance file

The University of Lynchburg announced Tuesday it will continue to hold classes online through Sept. 2 as cases of COVID-19 in the student body have increased by 30 since last Wednesday. 

The university reported a total of 35 COVID-19 cases Tuesday among its around 3,000 students. Of those cases, the university's announcement said, 22 are on campus and 13 are off campus. Classes began on Aug. 12 in online, hybrid and in-person formats. 

An additional 76 students are in quarantine or isolation, with 61 on campus and 15 off campus. 

In a campuswide email Tuesday, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said classes would remain online through Sept. 2. 

On Aug. 19, the University announced it had a total of five cases within its student body and shifted classes online. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert