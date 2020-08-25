COVID-19 cases at University of Lynchburg increase by 30 in a week, classes to remain online

The University of Lynchburg announced Tuesday it will continue to hold classes online through Sept. 2 as cases of COVID-19 in the student body have increased by 30 since last Wednesday.

The university reported a total of 35 COVID-19 cases Tuesday among its around 3,000 students. Of those cases, the university's announcement said, 22 are on campus and 13 are off campus. Classes began on Aug. 12 in online, hybrid and in-person formats.

An additional 76 students are in quarantine or isolation, with 61 on campus and 15 off campus.

In a campuswide email Tuesday, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said classes would remain online through Sept. 2.

On Aug. 19, the University announced it had a total of five cases within its student body and shifted classes online.

