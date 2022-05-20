CTE students in Campbell County celebrate securing jobs before graduating

The Career and Technical Education program at Campbell County Technical Center honored 20 students Friday morning for the completion of trade-based programs.

Students signed letters for employment at the event, weeks before high school graduation.

Jon Hardie, principal at CCTC, said faculty and staff tell students often that “success looks differently for everybody.” Hardie expressed he was extremely proud of all of the students.

“Today is a great day because we honor these students that are just as accomplished or talented as other students in their schools,” Hardie said. “But they have already figured some things out, they know what they want to do and they have started their career pathway right now.”

The event took place inside the school board room at CCTC. There were chairs for the audience and a table at the front of the room, in the style of signing day for high school athletes. Students signed letters of employment with 13 local businesses, including ACW Electric, Banker Steel, Sandrof Auto Body and Strong Automotive. Students were called one by one with their prospective business and signed on to work full time while family, supporters and faculty were in attendance.

The students were all high school seniors, set to graduate next month.

Dakoda Hostetter, a current student at Brookville High School, signed a letter of employment to work for Piedmont Fleet Services. Hostetter said he has been working on cars since he was a child. He said the journey has been worth it.

“It feels great to be able to go into the workforce straight out of high school and have a good career ahead of me. Nothing better,” Hostetter said.

Brandie Hostetter, mother of Dakoda, said it makes her so proud to see him finish his program and sign on for full employment.

“He’s always been such a great kid, a little follower and just done everything right and this just solidifies it all,” she said.

Taylor Kennedy, also a current Brookville High school student, will work at The Key Generation Solution following graduation. Kennedy plans to continue her studies and get her bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse. Kennedy described her signing as a relief.

“I do know that I have to work more, but that’s okay,” Kennedy said.

Jessica Overstreet, teacher in the nursing program at CCTC, said she is proud to see some of her students complete the program. Overstreet said the pandemic made it “very hard” for students.

“The last couple of years have been a struggle with all of the COVID regulations … getting them into clinicals makes working through the summer worth it,” Overstreet said.

The event began in 2019, according to Ashley Wilson, counselor at CCTC. They were unable to have one in 2020, due to the pandemic. Wilson emphasized the accomplishments of their students is something that should be celebrated.

“We spend a lot of time as educators, all of us, celebrating college acceptances and athletic and academic scholarships, other academic achievements, and things that really are wonderful to a lot of people. But this is something also to be celebrated,” Wilson said.

