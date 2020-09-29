 Skip to main content
CVCC alumni to hold drive-thru pantry for students
Central Virginia Community College

The enrollment center at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on July 30. On Friday CVCC announced two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

The Central Virginia Community College Alumni & Friends Association will hold the first-ever “Cougars Helping Cougars” drive-thru food pantry Wednesday to help food-insecure CVCC students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 3 to 6:30 p.m., CVCC students may stop by the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot next to the Kroger at 2110 Wards Road in Lynchburg for a box of food.

Students must have a current student ID or other proof of class participation. Walk-up and drive-thru students are welcome. 

This is a rain or shine event, and volunteers will be following recommended COVID-19 safety precautions while packing and distributing up to 200 boxes of food. 

