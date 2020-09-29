CVCC alumni to hold drive-thru pantry for students

The Central Virginia Community College Alumni & Friends Association will hold the first-ever “Cougars Helping Cougars” drive-thru food pantry Wednesday to help food-insecure CVCC students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 3 to 6:30 p.m., CVCC students may stop by the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot next to the Kroger at 2110 Wards Road in Lynchburg for a box of food.

Students must have a current student ID or other proof of class participation. Walk-up and drive-thru students are welcome.

This is a rain or shine event, and volunteers will be following recommended COVID-19 safety precautions while packing and distributing up to 200 boxes of food.

