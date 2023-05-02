Michael D. Davis, Lynchburg native and former graduate of Central Virginia Community College, will be the commencement speaker for its 55th graduation ceremony, the college announced Tuesday.

Davis, a licensed registered respiratory therapist, graduated from CVCC’s Respiratory Therapy Program in 2005.

He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in biomedical science from then-Lynchburg College, now known as University of Lynchburg, in 2008 and received his Ph.D in physiology and biophysics with a focus in airway cell biology from Virginia Commonwealth University. In 2013, Davis co-founded a nonprofit organization, Partner Liberia, which supports sustainable health care solutions in Liberia.

He currently serves as an assistant research professor of pediatrics at Indiana University, focusing on airway pH regulation, airway disease pathophysiology and therapeutics, and novel exhaled biomarkers.

The college expects 990 graduates and to confer a combined total of 1,440 credentials for various associate degrees, diplomas, certificates, career study certificates and workforce credentials.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at Liberty University's Vines Center.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we prepare to celebrate our graduates at the 2023 commencement ceremony,” Karen Alexander, CVCC college registrar, said in a release. “Our graduates have proven that they have the skills, talent, intelligence, tenacity, and resilience it takes to accomplish their goals and we are confident that they will utilize all they have learned at CVCC to make a positive impact on the world.”