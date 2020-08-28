CVCC announces two positive COVID-19 cases

Central Virginia Community College announced Friday that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
According to a Friday news release, the cases are unrelated and neither employee has had contact with students.
The employees are in isolation and CVCC is working to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with them.
Classes began Aug. 24 with most staff working remotely and most classes conducted online. Campus has been partially opened for some in-person skills labs and for student use of some facilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!