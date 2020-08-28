 Skip to main content
CVCC announces two positive COVID-19 cases
top story

Central Virginia Community College

An outdoor common space at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Central Virginia Community College announced Friday that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a Friday news release, the cases are unrelated and neither employee has had contact with students.

The employees are in isolation and CVCC is working to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with them. 

Classes began Aug. 24 with most staff working remotely and most classes conducted online. Campus has been partially opened for some in-person skills labs and for student use of some facilities. 

