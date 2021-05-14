CVCC celebrates 2020, 2021 graduates

"Our class will go down in history for our resilience," Saleh said. "In the face of a challenge, we stepped up to the plate and conquered it all with a smile."

Steve Troxel, chair of the CVCC Local Board, extended his congratulations on behalf of the board.

"If your faculty could be here in person with you today, they would undoubtedly share with you the handshakes, hugs, tears and joy that are so appropriate to this grand event," Troxel said in the virtual commencement live streams.

Troxel encouraged graduates to keep learning, asking questions and seeking answers.

CVCC Alumni Association President Laurie Gulluscio said she was excited to see students back on campus Wednesday. Gulluscio said members of the alumni association helped create signs and attended Wednesday's event to cheer students on alongside CVCC faculty and staff.

In the virtual ceremonies, each graduate was honored with a slide containing their photo, name, and a list of the awards and honors they received.

On Wednesday, Capps said he is looking forward to seeing more students back on campus for the fall semester. The college plans to resume some in-person activity but still intends to offer hybrid and online options for students who found that flexibility appealing.

"I believe that we are an even better college than we were before [the pandemic]," Capps said. "Because it's shown us how resilient and innovative we can be."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.