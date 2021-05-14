CVCC celebrates 2020, 2021 graduates

For the first time in more than a year, Central Virginia Community College students, faculty and alumni were welcomed back to campus Wednesday night.
Though campus has been mostly closed to students and staff since March 2020, CVCC held a "Parade of Graduates" Wednesday night on its main campus in Lynchburg, honoring its 2020 and 2021 graduates for their accomplishments. CVCC alumni, faculty and staff lined the sidewalk, cheering as dozens of graduates and their families drove through campus one last time as students.
Because large gatherings were discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, CVCC postponed its 2020 commencement ceremony. This year, the college is recognizing its classes of 2020 and 2021 through virtual ceremonies.
A virtual commencement aired Tuesday night celebrating the Class of 2020, and a virtual commencement for the Class of 2021 aired on the college's YouTube channel Thursday night.
According to CVCC staff, the Class of 2020 had 908 graduates and the Class of 2021 had 812 graduates. Together, the two graduating classes earned more than 2,500 credentials.
In a pre-recorded speech that aired during both Tuesday's and Thursday's virtual ceremonies, CVCC President John Capps said it wasn't the kind of ceremony he'd hoped to give these graduates.
"Unfortunately — just as it has in so many other aspects of our lives — COVID-19 intervened and forced us to forego our traditional, in-person commencement exercises," Capps said. "I regret that — regret that we all can't be together in the Vines Center. But, graduates, let's not allow that limitation to tarnish everything you've worked so hard for and everything you've accomplished during your time at CVCC."
At Wednesday's parade event, Capps had tears in his eyes.
"It's really moving," Capps said. "Our students during the past year have endured so much, they have persevered through so much and they have overcome so much. We wanted to do something special for them."
While Gov. Ralph Northam eased restrictions on large gatherings for high school and college graduations, Capps said the college was unable to organize in-person ceremonies for its graduates in time.
Capps said the barriers that have affected these graduating classes — such as remote classes and the COVID-19 pandemic — only make the accomplishments of these graduates that much more impressive. Capps encouraged the graduates to be proud of all they accomplished amid so much adversity.
Serena Saleh, a CVCC student ambassador and graduate, delivered an address in the virtual ceremonies. Saleh said she and her fellow graduates "conquered it all" during their time at CVCC.
"Our class will go down in history for our resilience," Saleh said. "In the face of a challenge, we stepped up to the plate and conquered it all with a smile."
Steve Troxel, chair of the CVCC Local Board, extended his congratulations on behalf of the board.
"If your faculty could be here in person with you today, they would undoubtedly share with you the handshakes, hugs, tears and joy that are so appropriate to this grand event," Troxel said in the virtual commencement live streams.
Troxel encouraged graduates to keep learning, asking questions and seeking answers.
CVCC Alumni Association President Laurie Gulluscio said she was excited to see students back on campus Wednesday. Gulluscio said members of the alumni association helped create signs and attended Wednesday's event to cheer students on alongside CVCC faculty and staff.
In the virtual ceremonies, each graduate was honored with a slide containing their photo, name, and a list of the awards and honors they received.
On Wednesday, Capps said he is looking forward to seeing more students back on campus for the fall semester. The college plans to resume some in-person activity but still intends to offer hybrid and online options for students who found that flexibility appealing.
"I believe that we are an even better college than we were before [the pandemic]," Capps said. "Because it's shown us how resilient and innovative we can be."