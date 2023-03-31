There’s a growing need for skilled workers in manufacturing and technology fields across the United States, and Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg has taken notice.

With the help of grants and local business alliances, the college is working to address these shortages to get students working.

Manufacturing accounts for 13.7% of the Lynchburg-area workforce, with 11,377 people employed in that sector as of the second quarter of 2022. It's the second largest employment sector in the area behind health care, according to Virginia Career Works, a group that helps individuals find jobs in Central Virginia.

"Having people trained correctly for these new jobs, this new environment, is key to America keeping up, much less Virginia," said Marcella Gale, mechatronics faculty member and program head at the college.

Mechatronics refers to the blend of mechanical, electric, electronic and computer engineering disciplines used in automated manufacturing, smart technologies and other advanced industries.

“We're on the cusp of needing a boost in productivity in order to keep our standard of living and keep our economy going,” Gale said. “So that's what we're trying to do here, is to supply the skilled technical workforce needed for this new environment.”

Danny Murphy, a mechatronics professor, said the technology industry is “starving for qualified help and that affects all of us.”

“It's the food that we eat. It's the products that we buy and they don't have enough qualified people to run the machines or keep the machines running,” Murphy said.

The college recently hosted Zach Oxendine, an engineering technical program manager at Microsoft, who visited to share his experience with students.

He discussed the possibilities of getting a two-year degree and becoming an engineer, and the importance of companies working with community colleges — something Murphy and Gale echoed.

Jason Ferguson, CVCC's associate vice president of professional and career studies at the college, said each program within the college has advisory committees made up of different business representatives and subject matter experts, and they meet at least annually.

“We're definitely engaged with the local businesses and see a lot of support,” Ferguson said.

CVCC received a three-year National Science Foundation (NSF) grant last year, which allowed them to purchase three FANUC automated manufacturing robots, add new adjunct professors and courses.

The college held a kickoff meeting in September. Between 40 and 50 people met to discuss the causes of labor shortages in the manufacturing industry and the different things CVCC is trying to do to help alleviate it.

Since that time and the implementation of the new grant, four new adjunct professors were brought on board with possibly two more arriving in the future.

CVCC, with the help of the new grant, also added and revamped three new career pathways: nuclear technician general track, mechatronics academic pathway, and computer and electronic technology computer networking.

Murphy said classes taught within those pathways, such as programmable logic controller programming and robotics, are a direct result of the NSF grants received.

Gale said the college plans to apply for more grant funding.

Separate from the grant, the college has dual enrollment opportunities for high school students, which includes the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy and CTE (Career and Technical Education) Academy where students can earn college credits to get started in technology or manufacturing fields.

CVCC President John Capps said the CTE Academy began last year with the support of a $400,000 state grant, and it receives support from business partners such as the nuclear-services firm Framatome, the HVAC firm Southern Air, and Centra Health.

Capps said that since the academy's inception, enrollment in the CTE curriculum has increased 52%.

The STEM Academy started in 2015 and has graduated 196 students with 451 credentials. Students in the STEM Academy completed 11,760 internship hours at 26 local companies and 67% of those students are now working full time in STEM careers in Central Virginia, according to Capps.

“Employers have come to us and we've gone to employers. Higher education has been superimposed on workforce development ... We're really accomplishing both goals at the same time. We're educating students at the same time that we're preparing them for employment,” Capps said.