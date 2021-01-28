CVCC discontinues liberal arts program due to low enrollment

At its quarterly meeting Wednesday, the Central Virginia Community College Local Board unanimously approved discontinuing the college's liberal arts program due to lack of student demand and low enrollment.
Nat Marshall, CVCC board member, said enrollment in the liberal arts program, which largely resembles the college's general studies program, has been low and dropping over the past several years.
"While we always hate losing a major or curriculum, this one should be... I won't say completely painless, but pretty much painless," Marshall said.
CVCC President John Capps said the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia mandates that transfer programs at community colleges must graduate an average of 15 students each year — last year, he said, CVCC's liberal arts program graduated only one student.
"We really don't have any choice because the students have selected — by not taking the courses — to take us below the numbers that SCHEV requires," said Steve Troxel, chair of the board.
According to the request for program discontinuance form drafted by CVCC's Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Kris Ogden, 25 students were enrolled in the liberal arts program in the fall of 2020.
Muriel Mickles, vice president of academic and student affairs at CVCC, said the liberal arts program is identical to the college's general studies program, except that liberal arts requires students to take foreign language, where the general studies program does not.
"This will be a seamless process," Mickles said. "I don't think this will cause any heartburn or pain to any of our students at all."
While foreign language is not a requirement in the general studies program, Marshall said students still have the opportunity to take foreign language as an elective.
Marshall said approximately 80% of the students at the college who are planning to attend a four-year institution following their time at CVCC are already enrolled in the general studies program.
Following Wednesday's vote, the program will be closed to new enrollments, but students who are currently in the program have until the spring semester of 2024 to complete the program if they wish. Marshall said students who are currently enrolled in the program may also choose to transfer to the general studies program.
The CVCC Local Board meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of January, April, July and October.