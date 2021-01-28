CVCC discontinues liberal arts program due to low enrollment

At its quarterly meeting Wednesday, the Central Virginia Community College Local Board unanimously approved discontinuing the college's liberal arts program due to lack of student demand and low enrollment.

Nat Marshall, CVCC board member, said enrollment in the liberal arts program, which largely resembles the college's general studies program, has been low and dropping over the past several years.

"While we always hate losing a major or curriculum, this one should be... I won't say completely painless, but pretty much painless," Marshall said.

CVCC President John Capps said the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia mandates that transfer programs at community colleges must graduate an average of 15 students each year — last year, he said, CVCC's liberal arts program graduated only one student.

"We really don't have any choice because the students have selected — by not taking the courses — to take us below the numbers that SCHEV requires," said Steve Troxel, chair of the board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the request for program discontinuance form drafted by CVCC's Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Kris Ogden, 25 students were enrolled in the liberal arts program in the fall of 2020.