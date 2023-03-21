The Virginia Department of Education approved Central Virginia Community College’s application for a College Partnership Laboratory School Planning grant.

VDOE announced its approval of the grant in the amount of $200,000 to CVCC earlier this month, the college said in a release.

The lab school is anticipated to open in fall 2024, with a focus on credentialed preparation in electrical technology, HVAC, welding, cybersecurity, health sciences, manufacturing and public safety.

“We envision the Lab School as an innovative environment that still allows high school students to participate in after-school activities, athletics, and extracurriculars at their base school while inviting them to explore all our campus community has to offer,” John Capps, president at CVCC, said in a release. “We are eager to officially bring this vision to life and grateful to the Virginia Department of Education for granting us the honor of this opportunity.”

The goal is for high school seniors to graduate with an advanced or standard diploma and a minimum of two collegiate-level academic credentials, 32 to 40 credits, and/or industry recognized credentials.

There will be full partnership with school superintendents in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

CVCC also plans to collaborate with community-based organizations, such as Central Virginia Planning District Commission, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Beacon of Hope and the Old Dominion Job Corps, to help sustain the program in the coming years.

“Campbell County schools is excited to partner with our regional school division neighbors and CVCC to establish the regional Lab School,” Campbell Superintendent Bobby Johnson said in a release. “This program builds on the already successful dual-enrollment program and the CTE Academy, and we are thankful for the strong partnership between CVCC and CCPS.”