CVCC holding drive-thru celebration for 2020, 2021 graduating classes

In addition to its virtual commencement ceremonies, Central Virginia Community College announced it will celebrate its 2020 and 2021 graduates with a drive-thru parade next month.

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 12, both graduating classes will be welcomed back to campus to be celebrated by CVCC President John Capps and CVCC alumni, faculty and staff.

"We are extremely proud of our graduates and we invite you to complete a ‘victory lap’ around campus. Whether you are a part of the Class of 2020 or 2021, we look forward to seeing you and sharing this special time with you," CVCC's college registrar Karen Alexander said in a news release.

Diplomas will not be distributed at this event, the news release said. There is no limit to the number of cars or guests that may participate with each graduate, but graduates and guests must remain in their vehicles and continue through the parade route.

CVCC will hold virtual commencement ceremonies for both graduating classes. The Class of 2020's ceremony — which was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is set for 7 p.m. May 11. The Class of 2021's ceremony is set for 7 p.m. May 13.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.