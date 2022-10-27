CVCC holds cybersecurity awareness event

With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Innovate Lynchburg Technology Council hosted its first Cyber Security Tabletop Workshop at Central Virginia Community College.

Scott Pleasants, coordinator for business partnerships and data research at CVCC, said whether you’re a superintendent, CEO of a company or the head of a nonprofit, it's important to understand that digital security is not just something the "technical experts" take care of.

“A lot of people will look at cyber [security] from just the technical standpoint, but the people that need to be most aware of this are sometimes in the executive suite,” Pleasants said.

The Innovate Lynchburg Technology Council is a group that’s committed to educating, informing, growing and uniting the region’s growing technology community, according to their website.

About 30 people from local area organizations and businesses including L3Harris, Glo Fiber and Campbell Insurance attended Monday's event.

Terri Ripley, chief information officer for OrthoVirginia, told the audience a story about a time OrthoVirginia was hacked in February 2021, affecting its local networks. Windows services, workstations, network storage and backups were impacted by encryption, meaning those files were locked.

However, Ripley said in her presentation, they were lucky that their systems for electronic health records, human resources and email were in the cloud and unaffected, which kept their patient data safe.

Ripley said in these cases it's important to have an incident response.

Ripley said the company shut down servers to avoid additional contamination; reached out to the company's cyber insurance provider, as it has a response team; and opened a ticket with the FBI — but the hackers were out of the country, so the agency couldn't do very much.

The company followed by installing software on its servers to prevent any further damage, and its cyber insurance provider brought a forensic team in to do an analysis, which took 30 days. The analysis confirmed no patient data had left the organization.

To end her presentation, Ripley gave the group key takeaways to help during a cyberattack: Don't panic; give your IT team time to find answers; make sure you have cyber insurance, and if you do, make sure you understand what the process is; have a backup plan for any services not available through the cyber insurance provider, as sometimes your company might not be able to get in contact with the insurance's recovery team to start the recovery of files and systems right away; and remember to communicate often to the many different stakeholders of your company.

Ripley said in an interview with The News & Advance that from this story, she hopes organizations take cybersecurity seriously and look into protection.

Following Ripley’s presentation, participants conducted a "what if" tabletop exercise where they were presented a scenario and had discussions about different ways to address it.

An example scenario they discussed was an engineer who receives an apparent ransomware email with a subject reading, "We have access to your account."

They worked through questions such as what to do, who takes charge and what's the communication plan?

Communication was a common theme during this exercise. The group discussed the right times to communicate the possible threat to different people within the organization such as the executive team, leadership and customers.

Jeff Gordon, account manager at Glo Fiber, said the event was informative.

“I think a lot of people in here have not really experienced a cyberattack. So now it's getting them ready and prepared for something that could happen,” Gordon said.

Cheryl Giggetts, board member Innovate Lynchburg, said the group will try to have this event periodically and attempt to schedule another in about six months.

Giggetts said mid-size and smaller companies will be the focus of these events, as large companies already have a lot of safeguards in place.

“You know being a small business owner, we don't always have those resources available,” Giggetts said. “So we want to lend our expertise from our board members and our members at large and then try to help give them tools to help like I said, prevent or mitigate if something does happen."