CVCC implementing new plan to increase equity

Lynchburg's Central Virginia Community College has been localizing a plan that focuses on equity across all of the state's community colleges.

In the past five years, Black student enrollment in Virginia community colleges declined by more than 12,000, with only one out of five first-time Black students completing a community college credential or degree of any type in three years.

Despite increasing graduation rates for all other historically minority groups across colleges, fewer Black students are graduating today from the state's community colleges compared to just five years ago.

Statistics such as these caused Virginia Community College Chancellor Glenn DuBois to call for a new six-year strategic plan focused on eliminating equity gaps.

Cynthia Deutsch — psychology professor and interim dean of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning at Central Virginia Community College — worked with the task force, consisting of faculty members and professors of Virginia's community colleges, to help create the new plan.

“Members of this task force were asked to readjust, broaden their focus and look at the creation of a new strategic plan with an equity focus … to make sure we’re addressing the needs of all of our students,” Deutsch said.

Deutsch said that, at the start, officials did not know how long the pandemic would be around.

“At that point in time, nobody knew that we were looking at two-plus years of the impact of COVID,” Deutsch said. “We were trying to put together a plan thinking we would be back on the campuses within four to six months.”

The six-year plan was approved by the State Board for Community Colleges on March 18, 2021. The systemwide plan referenced two examples of inequities that plagued the nation in 2020 — the economic fallout that came as a result of COVID-19, and the “pandemic” of racial injustice that pushed systemic racism to the forefront of national dialogue with the killing of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police after Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.

Deutsch worked specifically with teaching strategies to impact all students across the VCCS. A goal for her is to create a system-level sharing space where faculty can communicate teaching strategies across the VCCS.

Following the statewide meeting and deliberations, members of the task force went back to their respective schools and created a localized plan to help their students.

At CVCC's most recent board meeting on April 27, the board discussed the plan and its mission statement.

CVCC implemented four goals and strategies to carry this new plan forward — teaching and learning, student support, workforce credentials and affordability. Deutsch said there is some carryover from the previous plan.

"There certainly is a carryover and then some expansion and change in ... this equity focus, making sure that we are really doing the best that we can to address the needs of all of our students," Deutsch said.

Deutsch mentioned CVCC took into account students working, the cost of attending the college and scheduling when creating its plan.

According to Deutsch, a survey showed that 75% of CVCC students are working. Of those 75% students that are working, 37% of them are working fulltime jobs.

The average cost for a student annually at CVCC, prior to financial aid assistance, is $4,620. Although it’s significantly less than an average four-year school, it’s still something the school considered for students.

To help students find more resources, CVCC expanded Single Stop, which Deutsch said is a part of a class where students take a survey and get help finding any needed resources including food pantries, job assistance and housing programs.

“When you have that kind of a weight on your mind, not only can it dissuade students from coming to school, but it can also make it difficult for them to be successful,” Deutsch said.

