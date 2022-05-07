CVCC, like other Va. community colleges, sees enrollment drop

Enrollment for Central Virginia Community College decreased 29% between fall 2012 and fall 2021.

CVCC President John Capps said there’s no disputing the numbers — “They’re real.”

“There’s no getting around the fact that the enrollment has decreased, and that grieves us,” Capps said.

CVCC's total headcount in fall 2012 was 4,906 students. Since then, that number has decreased to 3,464 total students.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports overall enrollment for Virginia community colleges decreased 25% over the past decade, citing the State Council of Higher Education Virginia. That’s about 50,000 students during that time period.

The biggest single-year decrease for CVCC was when enrollment fell 12%, during the pandemic in fall 2020. Capps said some students were unable to continue their education because they lacked the necessary technology.

“For students who lacked the technology or for students who lacked access to the internet, that was a game changer, that was a game stopper,” Capps said.

CVCC attempted intervention methods to help students, such as loaning laptops, loaning hotspots and extending wireless internet access to the parking lots.

Since last fall, there has been a 3% increase in total student headcount.

Michael Farris, dean of enrollment management, mentioned the G3 grant as “one of those game-changing scenarios.”

The G3 grant is a tuition assistance program for any Virginia resident who qualifies for in-state tuition and who has a total household income that falls below an identified threshold. G3 makes up the difference between what financial aid pays for and the cost of tuition, fees and books for the student.

Farris said as then-Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020 began pushing for G3 and free tuition for community colleges, CVCC officials reexamined their technical curricula. They transitioned advisors' interactions with students by implementing a caseload management system — students have “their person” they work with, who helps guide them and meet them in their current standing.

“Enrollment is important to us, but for us it's about the community that we serve and every number is a person, so every person that reaches out to us we’ve really doubled down on our commitment to help whatever that student needs.” Farris said.

Although enrollment is down, since 2012 there has been a 25% increase in the number of degrees awarded, according to data provided by Cynthia Deutsch, interim dean of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning. During that same time period, there's only a 4.5% decrease in the total number of graduates.

“We’re seeing fewer students who are able to come here, but we’re seeing a higher percentage of students who are being successful,” Capps said.

The president of the college emphasized CVCC is all about access and success of its students. Moving forward, Capps said with more support and more initiatives, reversing this enrollment trend is possible.

“We need the resources to be able to attract more students here and help them succeed,” Capps said.

