CVCC looks to boost manufacturing employment with new grant

With the help of a recent grant from the National Science Foundation, Central Virginia Community College looks to continue helping local companies meet a growing demand for technicians who have advanced manufacturing skills.

The grant CVCC received is for $464,86.

“It was a double happiness because we got the bigger aggressive grant with some parts of it that we had to really fight for with NSF,” said Marcella Gale, mechatronics professor and lead investigator of the grant. “We were beyond thrilled that it all went according to a long-term plan.”

Danny Murphy, mechatronics professor and co-investigator of the grant, said from his perspective, the grant is the right type of investment to make into this community.

“You’ve probably noticed that the current climate is that everyone’s having trouble finding workers,” Murphy said.

The new grant will allow CVCC to purchase three FANUC Robots, add a robotics course and bring in more professors to help teach the new class.

CVCC received a previous grant that began July 15, 2019, in the amount of $276,861. The focus of the initial grant gave students the opportunity to receive certifications for programmable logic controllers, or PLCs.

The grant helped the college to get the necessary equipment — software for classroom computers and the purchase of 14 laptops to support continued student learning during the pandemic — to create a course and help students get certifications working with PLCs.

It also helped with faculty professional development in Rockwell Automation Training through certification courses.

The grant is estimated to end in December 2022.

Prior to this semester, 50 students earned certifications working with PLCs since the start of the grant.

Gale said the industry locally uses these controllers often and they are “like the microprocessor is to your computer.” PLCs can be considered the brain of several machines, such as conveyor belts and robots.

Murphy said the machines that make all of the products that the world uses today are all controlled by these programmable logic controllers.

“For whatever reason, back in the 90s, a lot more people understood and worked with programmable logic controllers and as time went on, all of a sudden, all the guys who knew how to deal with them retired,” Murphy said, … “All the factories that provide us all of the goods that we use for everything are having trouble keeping these machines alive. This is what this grant does, is make sure that we can continue as a nation to get the products that we use everyday.”

Gale said the Lynchburg area has several conveyor companies that use this technology in day-to-day operations.

The new robotics and PLC course are under the umbrella of the college’s mechatronics program that was established in 2018 and the Career and Technical Education or CTE Academy.

Mechatronics is a mashup of mechanics, electronics, robotics and “basically everything you need in an automated environment,” Gale said. It’s a two-year program that is designed for the student who desires a career in advanced manufacturing.

Gale said more opportunities for students to receive certifications with PLCs and within robotics helps local companies and the local manufacturing industry.

“It’s literally helping to advance the Lynchburg economic region. As we produce more technicians that understand PLCs and robotics then we can attract more industry here because we have a viable workforce,” Gale said.

In September, Gale and Murphy hosted a kickoff with more than 40 people from companies such as American Hoffman and C.B. Fleet, to talk about different ways the companies can work with employees’ schedules to give workers opportunities to teach the new courses.

Gale said collaboration and cooperation with local companies are key.

“The only way we’re going to make this better is if we work together,” Gale said.

Murphy said there are employees who are interested in teaching, but their work schedules don’t allow for it.

“The return on that investment is that they are front and center, and we can actually have fresh blood come in and take over the roles that we so desperately need,” Murphy said.