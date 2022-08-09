CVCC names Gillette to new executive director position

Central Virginia Community College on Tuesday announced Jodi Gillette as the school's new executive director of institutional advancement and its educational foundation.

“The next CVCC Educational Foundation leader must have a solid understanding of the vital role the foundation plays, a comprehensive knowledge of the students and programs it supports, a robust relationship with community employers and the ability to tell a compelling story to educate the community to best match donor interests with educational needs,” Gillette said in a release.

Gillette will be responsible for designing and implementing CVCC’s institutional advancement programs for increasing community involvement, building corporate and foundation relationships and initiating positive fundraising outcomes, according to the release.

Gillette has served as director of Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation and served for four years as the executive director of the Virginia Downtown Development Association.

She has advanced a variety of foundation initiatives; secured funding for equipment, programming and scholarships; and established strong relationships with area employers, according to the release.

“Many know Jodi from her tenure as the executive director of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, a position she occupied since 2010. I am certain with her experience that Jodi will be an extraordinary leader for our foundation,” CVCC President John Capps said in the release.