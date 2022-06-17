CVCC offers on campus CDL program to satisfy growing need of drivers

Central Virginia Community College has expanded on its CDL program, now offer on-campus training with hopes to help residents in the community and address the shortage of drivers in the supply chain.

The program gives students the opportunity to attain a Class A CDL.

“It’s a great time to be a Virginian, because there has never been a time like this where there’s funding available to help our community but also to help those in our community to get into a highly skilled and very well paying trade,” said Scott Pleasants, coordinator for business partnerships at CVCC.

The American Trucking Association reported last fall there is a driving shortage of 80,000. According to the report, this number could double by 2030.

Pleasants explained this is a big need that this program can help with.

“This is something that is in big demand and I only see it going up,” Pleasants said.

Jason Ferguson, associate vice president at CVCC, explained the college had a CDL program for several years, last partnering with Southside Virginia Community College. In the past, students of the program in the area traveled for up to an hour to Roanoke, Blackstone, Farmville or to Southside Virginia Community College for CDL training.

The college was able to partner with Ancora, to bring the program to campus. This gives students the luxury of not traveling far and it consolidates everything to a “one stop shop.” Students can register for classes, have classroom sessions and get trained driving both in the parking lot and on the road as CVCC has access to trucks on campus.

“It feels like it’s a part of CVCC,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said there are about 55 students who have enrolled and finished the program so far.

The admission requirements of the program are — obtaining a CDL Learners Permit, passing a DOT physical and passing drug screening. There are two options for classes — a student can go full time and have classes Monday through Thursday for four weeks; or they can attend part time and have classes on the weekends for eight weeks.

The first week of instruction is all classroom. The next three weeks include pre-trip inspections, time in range which includes driving around cones and parking and they begin on the road driving after two and a half weeks.

Debra Short, program manager for CVCC who oversees the CDL program, gave an example of a female student who completed the program. She said the student “didn’t know anything about a truck,” but she ended up learning so much.

She also mentioned a couple of students who have jobs in Oklahoma for Melton Truck Lines and another who just recently got a job at Frito Lay. Short said students are loving the program.

Pleasants emphasized there are a lot of different opportunities aside from a four-year degree. The coordinator for business partnerships mentioned they also are seeing students from four-year universities enroll.

“Going after a four-year degree is good for some people, but it’s not the only way to do it anymore,” Pleasants said.

To learn more about the program, visit centralvirginia.edu/workforce.

