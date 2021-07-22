CVCC offers tuition-free college to eligible students

Central Virginia Community College is offering tuition-free college to eligible students through the state's G3 grant program.

G3 — or "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead" — supports low- and middle-income students who are pursuing their education in select programs that feed five high-need career areas: healthcare; information technology; manufacturing and skilled trades; early childhood education; and public safety.

"It goes almost without saying that G3 and the CTE Academy are big deals," CVCC President John Capps said Wednesday. "They're going to determine the future of CVCC and our community."

Virginia residents who qualify for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold may be eligible.

According to CVCC's website, to be eligible, students must: