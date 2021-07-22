 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC offers tuition-free college to eligible students
top story

CVCC offers tuition-free college to eligible students

Central Virginia Community College

The enrollment center at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on July 30. On Friday CVCC announced two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Central Virginia Community College is offering tuition-free college to eligible students through the state's G3 grant program. 

G3 — or "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead" — supports low- and middle-income students who are pursuing their education in select programs that feed five high-need career areas: healthcare; information technology; manufacturing and skilled trades; early childhood education; and public safety.

"It goes almost without saying that G3 and the CTE Academy are big deals," CVCC President John Capps said Wednesday. "They're going to determine the future of CVCC and our community."

Virginia residents who qualify for in-state tuition and whose family income falls below an identified threshold may be eligible. 

According to CVCC's website, to be eligible, students must:

  • Be eligible for Virginia in-state tuition.
  • Receive a total household income less than or equal to four hundred percent of the Federal Poverty Level. This is roughly an income of $100,000 for a family of four.
  • Be enrolled or accepted for enrollment at a Virginia public community college and in an identified program.
  • Be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours per semester.
  • Have applied for federal and state financial aid programs for which they may be eligible.

For more information, or to apply, visit cte.centralvirginia.edu

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert