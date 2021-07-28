CVCC to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics, will offer $100 gift cards to vaccinated students

While Central Virginia Community College won't require its students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is working to encourage its community to become vaccinated by making the vaccine accessible and offering incentives to those who prove they've been vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 24, CVCC will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Merritt Hall on CVCC's main campus in Lynchburg. The clinics are free, open to the public and will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The first 500 CVCC students currently enrolled in summer or fall classes who show a valid form of identification and their proof of vaccination card to a CVCC staff member during either of these events will be given a $100 gift card to the CVCC bookstore, according to CVCC officials.

Christopher Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement for CVCC, said these incentives are a way to encourage the student population to get vaccinated. Bryant said as more members of the college's community gets vaccinated, the quicker the college can return to normal operations.

"Our goal is certainly to keep our community as safe as possible, and one way to do that is just to encourage more people to get vaccinated," Bryant said.