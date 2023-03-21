Lynchburg City Schools announced Tuesday night the hiring of the next principal of E.C. Glass High School.

Dani Rule will be principal of the midtown high school, effective as of the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

The Lynchburg City School Board approved the appointment 8-0, with board member Anthony Andrews absent.

Rule has been principal at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School since 2019 and previously served as principal of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation.

According to a news release from the school division, Rule graduated from Liberty University in 2006 with a degree in elementary education and teaching, and completed master's and doctoral degrees at the University of Lynchburg.

"My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the E. C. Glass High School community. I look forward to partnering with the faculty, staff, students, families, and entire school community to reinforce the high standards for our school that the Lynchburg community deserves. E.C. Glass has a long and storied tradition of excellence, and I look forward to working with our community as we write its next chapters of brilliant success,” Rule said in the news release.

Rule will replace outgoing Principal Rose Flaugher, who in December announced her retirement effective at the end of the school year.

Lynchburg's Virginia Episcopal School announced in January that Flaugher would be joining the school at the beginning of the next school year as its new director of learning resources.

