Delay of equity lesson draws backlash from educators in Amherst

“Continued silence and delaying of these conversations further protects one group from feeling uncomfortable while leaving the other group in a constant state of discomfort without support,” Smith said.

She said the lesson pulled from classrooms is timely with so much unrest in the country. “Personally, I can’t think of a better time to do the lesson with all that is transpired in 2020 and is flowing into 2021,” Smith said, adding: “As a Black woman who works with educators and families in the division, I do not feel very supported right now. I feel disappointed.”

Kim Goins, counseling director at Monelison Middle School, said the lesson was delicately chosen and can have enormous benefits for students. She described the delay as a “harsh, rash” move.

“Your suspension of the lesson was a suspension of a teachable moment,” Goins told the board. “Your decision took me back to a board that Amherst County Public Schools, I thought, we had progressed away from… what are you uncomfortable with? Where is the trust?”

Goins said she feels the diversity committee’s work is “far beyond checking off the box” and the educational community’s priority is to steer students with facts.