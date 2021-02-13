Discipline incidents down in some Lynchburg-area school divisions; officials cite COVID-19 measures

In order to comply with physical distancing guidelines, fewer students are in schools and classrooms at one time, resulting in less contact and conflict altogether.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In December 2020, the division's high schools saw 82% fewer discipline referrals than it saw in December 2019. For the same months, the division saw 95% fewer suspensions.

In Campbell County Public Schools, Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction, estimated incident reports are down by more than 50%.

"When I call around and ask principals, they pretty much just report that discipline has been minimal, if any," Stanley said.

Classroom sizes in the division have been cut in half and school buses are transporting fewer students, and Stanley said students appreciate getting to be at school and have been focusing on their school work.

"Anytime you have less discipline it's a good thing," Stanley said. "The bad side is that it's because we don't have all of our kids in the buildings five days a week."

Stanley added that the decline has allowed staff who may typically be supervising students in in-school suspension to help out with COVID-19 contact tracing or supervising students who may be completing online classwork.