Discipline incidents down in some Lynchburg-area school divisions; officials cite COVID-19 measures

Lynchburg-area school divisions are seeing at least one positive effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: fewer discipline cases.
With fewer students in buildings, fewer students to a classroom and more distance between students, some school divisions are seeing a massive drop in incident reports this year compared to others.
Lynchburg City Schools has seen a 99.4% decrease in high school discipline referrals from the last school year. Last year, high schools in the city had a total of 3,791 discipline referrals. As of Feb. 1, those schools have only seen 21 referrals during the current school year.
LaTonya Brown, director of student services for LCS, said she attributes the decline to the division's COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the fact that there are fewer students in classes, as well as the social and emotional care the division is working to provide students during this time.
LCS began the school year in a remote-only learning model before transitioning to a hybrid learning model with some students attending school in person two days a week. As of January, 39% of the division's approximately 7,500 students are still learning 100% remotely.
Middle schools and elementary schools are also seeing a dramatic decline in incident reports. During the last school year, middle and elementary schools saw 5,869 discipline referrals. As of Feb. 1, those schools have only seen 27 referrals.
Last year, the division saw 2,021 out-of-school suspensions across all its schools. This year, only 10 students have received out-of-school suspensions.
Brown said students have been on their best behavior because, after missing out on so much in-person learning, they want to be in school.
"They're missing those interactions with their peers and teachers," Brown said. "And it's crucial that they have them."
Brown said the division hopes to be able to bring more students into classrooms later this semester, and while she thinks the division might see a slight increase in incidents when more students are together, she doesn't think it will be drastic.
With roughly a quarter of the division's more than 9,000 students participating in Bedford Connects Remote Learning and fewer students in school buildings, Bedford County Public Schools is seeing a fraction of the discipline referrals and suspensions it typically sees, according to Mac Duis, chief operations officer for the division.
Other than a few virtual class disruptions early on in the school year, Duis said the division has seen few discipline incidents out of the Bedford Connects Remote Learning program. For in-person and hybrid students, the division's COVID-19 mitigation strategies have contributed to fewer in-person incidents as well.
In order to comply with physical distancing guidelines, fewer students are in schools and classrooms at one time, resulting in less contact and conflict altogether.
In December 2020, the division's high schools saw 82% fewer discipline referrals than it saw in December 2019. For the same months, the division saw 95% fewer suspensions.
In Campbell County Public Schools, Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction, estimated incident reports are down by more than 50%.
"When I call around and ask principals, they pretty much just report that discipline has been minimal, if any," Stanley said.
Classroom sizes in the division have been cut in half and school buses are transporting fewer students, and Stanley said students appreciate getting to be at school and have been focusing on their school work.
"Anytime you have less discipline it's a good thing," Stanley said. "The bad side is that it's because we don't have all of our kids in the buildings five days a week."
Stanley added that the decline has allowed staff who may typically be supervising students in in-school suspension to help out with COVID-19 contact tracing or supervising students who may be completing online classwork.
Amherst County Public Schools is also seeing a massive decline in discipline incidents. Hollie Jennings, the division's supervisor of discipline and compliance, said the division saw 1,717 discipline incidents from September through December 2019. During the same period this school year the school system has had 44 incidents, she said.
About 37% of the division's students opted to enroll in the Amherst Remote Academy and are receiving their education from home, which leaves fewer students in school buildings.
Duis said another factor that may be contributing to the decline in discipline cases is that support staff are providing students, especially in secondary grades. Students in the division who chose to participate in in-person learning at the secondary level are doing so in a hybrid model, with some in-person learning days and some remote learning days.
Each hybrid student was assigned to a "learning coach" who helps facilitate their in-person and virtual schedules, as well as being available to address any concerns they may have. Duis said these learning coaches have worked hard to develop relationships with students, communicate with them and help them work through any issues that may be hindering their education.
"I think that's having a very positive impact on their behavior," Duis said.
Additionally, Duis said the division's high schools have worked to develop alternatives to suspension programs and aim to address discipline issues without excluding students from school.
Jennings also added that the drop in incidents could be contributed to ACPS' focus on students' social and emotional health amid the pandemic.
“This has been a tough year on everyone, so we have made intentional steps to not only ensure that students are receiving academic support, but that we are also supporting their social and emotional well being,” Jennings said. “For example, at all schools, teachers begin each day with a class meeting to do a check in with our students to make sure they are emotionally ready for the day.”
